“Album after tour”: Everything we know about the new JID album following rapper's social media announcement

After the rapper JID took to social media to issue a message to his fanbase about his ongoing tour, talk about his upcoming solo album skyrocketed. The rapper posted several pictures to his Instagram account, which showed him wrapping up his Saudi Arabia concert.

In the caption, he expressed his excitement about his tour going well, as he thanked fans and everyone who worked with him behind the scenes. He then made the announcement about his album.

"A n---a was 100 feet in the Air rapping bout some n---a S--t. Hip Hop is alive and well( album after tour)"

The rapper's recent post teasing the release of an upcoming album (Image via Instagram/@jidsv)

A new project from the rapper, whose real name is Destin Choice Route, will officially follow up on his third studio album, titled The Forever Story. It was released in 2022 and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 200 Album Charts.

Everything we know about a new JID album

Fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for more information from the rapper after he confirmed that he was working on two new albums in August 2023. The confirmation came during an Instagram live when he announced that he and rapper Lil Yachty were releasing an album.

"Music coming in a couple day... me and my dawg Yachty, we call it the Blacckboys"

Expand Tweet

A few days later, Lil Yachty and Destin dropped two singles, namely:

Half Doin Dope (Feat. Babytron)

Van Gogh

Both of these singles went on to garner millions of views across streaming platforms, with many expecting the rappers' project to be released soon. This added to the increasing attention on JID after he teased a potential Metro Boomin collaboration album and that a follow-up to The Forever Story was in the works.

The rapper confirmed in August 2023, that the follow-up project will be titled Forever & A Day. He said that it will be similar to its predecessor and may be stacked with major features and collaborations. The Forever Story featured artists like Kenny Mason, Earthgang, Lil Wayne, and more, with the most popular track from the album being awarded to Surround Sound (Feat. 21 Savage and Baby Tate).

"Me and my money attached emotionally / I get to clutchin' if you get too close to me / I'm at the top where I'm 'posed to be / Jumped in the game, n****s act like they coaching me" - 21 Savage raps on Surround Sound.

The JID and Metro Boomin album was teased when the Atlanta producer took to social media over a year ago with a post that hinted at their potential collaboration. Metro teased the project through Instagram stories and tweets on his official X account.

Expand Tweet

Destin's manager (Barry Johnson) would later confirm this news with his own post to Instagram. In the caption, he congratulated the rapper on having a very successful tour. According to HypeBeast magazine, Barry's caption read:

“@jidsv has been busy! “Coming off 39 sold out tour dates around the US. Adding more show dates to our Euro run with @earthgang features on the UK leg... To @metroboomin teases the fans about @jidsv x @metroboomin collabo project. I’ll say been an amazing month and a great start to the year for @jidsv @zekest80s.”

It's still unclear whether Destin was referring to the Metro Boomin collaboration, Forever & A Day, or the highly speculated Lil Yachty collaboration in the caption of his latest Instagram post.

However, fans can be sure to have more information at the end of his ongoing American Dream tour alongside 21 Savage for his latest album, The American Dream. The last date for this tour is on June 15, 2024, which will wrap up the duo's performance in Atlanta at the Lakewood Amphitheatre.