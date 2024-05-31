A Track-by-Track review of Ateez's latest mini-EP 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1'

The popular K-pop boy band, Ateez, has just released their 10th mini-EP titled GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, which was delivered to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via KQ Entertainment.

The group announced the release of this project via an Instagram post, which included the official cover art for GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 as well as a caption that stated:

"Looking forward to your love and support."

Trending

This project marks the first installment of a multi-story album, which will seemingly tie into the release of a full-length Golden Hour album.

Breaking down Ateez's 10th mini album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1

The album included six individual songs with a total runtime of 17 minutes, which find the group traversing vast sonic directions from EDM to Pop, speaking on themes of:

Nostalgia

Dedication

Hard Work

Motivation

Memories

Growth

Love

Relationships

Ateez also released an accompanying music video for WORK on their official YouTube channel, a few hours after the EP dropped. The full video can be watched below:

Golden Hour

Track 1 on GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (Image via Spotify)

Ateez's EP opens with multiple harmonies from individual members of the group, floating over each other as a spoken word intro is delivered to the listeners. The intro speaks on themes of nostalgia, love, memories, growth, and life, best evidenced in the concluding lines, which read:

"The moments of laughter with friends / Quiet family dinners, relaxing weekends / With loved ones, could these be the real golden hours? Of our lives?"

Blind

Track 2 on GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (Image via Spotify)

The second song blends both R&B and Pop with an electric Latin trap beat, creating a track that is filled with bouncy dance music. The song highlights the group's ability to perform exceptionally well in various sonic domains.

A notable line appears in the chorus where the group sings "Love is blind" in Spanish, which has been listed below:

"Take my soul, take my heart, el amor es ciego"

WORK

Track 3 on GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then introduced to the track titled WORK, which encompasses themes of hardships, struggles, work ethics, and dedication, all of which are delivered with a gritty vocal performance over a super bassy production.

"Gotta work / Gotta make that money, make purse / Got a fur coat, so I make it purr / Gotta get that credit, get perks / Gotta, gotta, gotta work" - The chorus for 'Work' reads.

Empty Box

Track 4 on GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (Image via Spotify)

The fourth track from Ateez's new EP is the record titled Empty Box, which revolves around love and relationships over intoxicating and rhythmic drum patterns.

The lyrics appear to highlight a failing relationship, with each member explaining their intentions to move on with their lives, leaving behind all the painful memories from their past. The outro of the track has been provided below:

"Feeling the same way / I wish you better than, oh, our time together / Leave everything behind / Hope you come across something more than better"

Shaboom

Track 5 on GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (Image via Spotify)

On Shaboom, the production morphs into a reggae-inspired EDM composition that finds the K-pop group bouncing over the boppy beat with lyrics that dive into themes of self-acceptance, partying, and a willingness to live life to its fullest.

"I don't care about what you think / 'Cause I just want some more" - Hongjoong yells out during the intro for Shaboom.

Siren

Track 6 on GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (Image via Spotify)

A heavy trap production on Siren closes out Ateez's mini EP, with an infectious chorus and bassy drum sequences that will surely result in epic live performances from the K-Pop band.

Lyrics from Siren's chorus, sung by Seonghwa, Yeosang, Wooyoung, and Jongho, have been listed below:

"Keep on calling / Keep on calling louder / Ringing siren / Hear the ringing siren"

Ateez's latest EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, is the group's first project of 2024, since their second studio album, The World EP.Fin: Will, which was released in December 2023.