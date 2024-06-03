All you need to know about Ski Mask The Slump God's new album '11TH DIMENSION' dropping this Friday

Ski Mask The Slump God is preparing to release his second studio album titled 11th Dimension this Friday (June 7). With the project dropping three years after Ski had teased the album back in 2021, fans are excited about what surprises the rapper has in store.

The album rollout for 11th Dimension started a few weeks ago, with consistent social media and story posts. The latest post is a 46-second album trailer featuring Ski bound down in a white room. Half his face turns demonic as the camera zooms out to find several pieces of paper littered across the floor.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The trailer opens with a woman's voiceover alluding to Ski's highly awaited album before transitioning into an electric trap beat, which then previews a 15-second verse by the rapper:

"Said I'm fighting my demons / That's the reason that I'm spending up in (?) / That's the reason that I'm internally bleeding / Got my heart broke, too used to damn feeling / These feelings, I am a disaster" - Ski Mask raps on the trailer.

The new album will be delivered to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Republic Records and UMG Recordings Inc. at midnight on June 7, 2024.

Everything we know about Ski Mask's upcoming album '11th Dimension'

Ski's highly anticipated 11th Dimension will be the rapper's official career sophomore album, following up on his debut studio album titled STOKELEY, which was released back in 2018.

Although the feature list for the album is yet to be revealed, Ski did explain his intentions to include Future, Yeat, and Baby Keem on the project, reportedly found by Genius in a now-deleted tweet from 2022.

The rapper posted a picture to his Instagram story that confirmed the tracklist for 11th Dimension late last year (visible on Genius), which appears to include potential appearances from Doja Cat and Juice WRLD. The complete tracklist that was posted to Ski Mask's Instagram has been provided below:

UP! (hidden feature)

SHIBUYA (hidden feature)

KILL STREAK

SKI SONG 2

HIM JUNG UN

MANDALORIAN

TUK TUK

WDYM

SPIN

UGH (hidden feature)

HEADSHOT

SKI x (hidden feature)

SYNTHETIC JAWN

FROZEN 1

OPEN IT UP

RAPTURE

IT AINT WHAT IT SEEMS

Expand Tweet

Leading up to the release of 11th Dimension, Ski released two singles alongside accompanying music videos to build up the hype around his upcoming sophomore album.

The first single Ski Mask dropped was titled SHIBUYA. Although initially supposed to include a feature, it was released without a supporting act. The track finds The Slump God rapping over the thick trap beat for the entire two-minute duration.

The second and most recent single is a song that was not included in his initial tracklist post and appears to be a new inclusion on the 11th Dimension project. The track is titled Headrush and was released to all DSPs on May 10, 2024. The production is a bassy composition of electric riffs and fast-paced drum progressions, which find Ski dropping bars like:

"Set it off no queen latifah they like damn / Came with a stick like I’m a wizard Ala-ka-zam / An evil genius got the world in the palm of my hand / I don’t give a f--k about you, f--k you and your mans... Life’s a death race this a derby like we in Kentucky / No swamp but I'm wit my muddy / N----s be stealing the sauce I know it’s me they study"

Since their release, both singles have garnered almost 18 million listens across streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. You can check out the music video for Ski Mask's Headrush below.

With only a few days left until Ski Mask The Slump God's sophomore album is delivered to fans, the anticipation for possible collaboration with late rapper and close friend XXXTentacion is a common request found across the rapper's social media accounts.