List of all the celebrities featured in the music video of Eminem's rap comeback 'Houdini'

Eminem's lead single Houdini, for his upcoming 12th studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), has taken the internet by storm for the record's "Slim Shady-esque" composition and captivating visuals reminiscent of his 2000s era.

The song's catchy hook, along with several lines, act as callbacks to Marshall Mather's Slim Shady era, referencing songs like Without Me and My Name Is. Em released the track on May 31 to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via Shady, Aftermath, and Interscope Records.

The single was released alongside a music video that features iconic moments, from the "Rap Boy" costume worn in Without Me to major figures from Eminem's career like Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Paul Rosenburg, and more.

Every major cameo found in Eminem's music video for Houdini

The music video describes a story of how one day a random portal opened up to 2002, which resulted in Slim Shady entering the present day. Dr. Dre and Em then team up, in comically accurate superhero fashion, to take down Shady as the OG rapper continues to cause problems across the city.

The final showdown results in a fistfight between Em and Shady, which ends up with both personalities getting merged into one individual (Marshall). While the song and visuals are extremely intriguing, check out our list of all the celebrity cameos found in the music video for Houdini.

1) Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre's cameo in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

Dr. Dre plays a pivotal character in the music video, as he and Marshall are tasked with capturing Slim Shady. He's also the first person to alert Em to Slim's sudden appearance through the mysterious portal.

2) Paul Rosenburg

Paul Rosenburg's skit in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

Em's longtime manager, friend, and CEO of Goliath Records introduces the song with a skit where he playfully expresses his unhappiness with the release of Marshall's 12 studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) when he states:

"Hey Em, It's Paul. I was listening to the album. Good F--king Luck, you're on your own."

3) 50 Cent, Denaun Porter, Westside Boogie, and Snoop Dogg

Westside Boogie, Mr. Porter, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg's cameo in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

All four of these rappers make cameos during the song's chorus, with all of them reacting to news of Slim Shady's appearance in downtown Detroit. Each of them sings "Guess who's back," which is a fresh rendition of Without Me's classic hook.

4) The Alchemist

The Alchemist's cameo in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

The American DJ and rapper Alan Daniel Maman, better known by his alias The Alchemist, appears in the video alongside Slim Shady, who made his way to a 2024 underground cipher.

Slim appears visibly confused with today's Hip/Hop environment before stepping up into the Cypher Circle.

5) Shane Gillis and Royce da 5'9

Shane Gillis and Royce's cameo in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

American comedian Shane Gillis appears during the communication tower hi-jacking sequence, where we see Shane seated alongside Royce da 5'9, discussing who they believe is the "best MC" of all time.

Slim Shady then bursts through the door and gets visibly upset with the ongoing discussion. Slim then proceeds to disrupt the podcast, steal a microphone, and flip over a table before exiting the room.

6) Jimmy Iovine

Jimmy Iovine's cameo in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

The sequence where the merged personas of both Eminem and Slim Shady create a "monster," which encompasses the best and worst aspects of both versions of Marshall Mathers, results in the rapper calling out and dissing people close to him.

One of the people who gets hit with a diss is Interscope Geffen's CEO, Jimmy Iovine, who's been a longtime friend and colleague to both Dr. Dre and Em. Iovine appears in the music video, looking comically shocked at what Marshall is saying about him.

7) Alaina Marie Mathers, Stevie Laine Scott, and Hailie Jade

Alaina, Stevie, and Hailie cameo in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

In a humorous sequence, while calling out all his peers and colleagues, Em also takes shots at his and Kim Scott's three children. Alaina, Stevie, and Hailie all appear for a brief moment over a video call with their father, where he playfully states:

"F--k my own kids, they're brats / They can screw off"

8) Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson's cameo in the music video for 'Houdini' (Image via YouTube/@eminem)

Pete Davidson makes a cameo toward the end of the song, where he appears dressed in all black with a similar blonde-dyed haircut as Eminem. Pete gets into the driver's seat of the Yellow Lamborgini, reassuring Em that he can drive given that he just got back his driving license.

Moments later, we witness the Lamborgini tearing through the city street, with Pete hitting every car on the road.

Although we are yet to receive an official release date for Em's upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), the trailer he dropped a few weeks ago suggests that his latest project will be delivered to fans at some point during the summer.