Breaking down Tyla's single 'Jump' after singer releases music video featuring Gunna and Skillibeng

Tyla's debut album has been quite successful since she unveiled it back in March, with one single doing significantly better than than rest. Tyla's Jump has even outperformed her smash hit Water which went viral on TikTok and Instagram for its bouncy Afro-production and catchy performances.

The singer uploaded the official music video for the song to her YouTube channel, which also features Gunna and Skillibeng. The video follows the singer posing and dancing in a small town in South Africa.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning singer broke down her state of mind regarding her debut album's release by stating:

“When I listen to the album, I’m so proud of it. I just see our sound going so far: the culture, the words, the slang. Even just Joburg — the thought of people now singing about Joburg.”

Tyla flexes her hometown on 'Jump (Feat. Gunna x Skillibeng)'

The singer's latest music video captures her blend of Afrobeat, Amapiano, Pop, and R&B, into distinct and creative visuals. Nabil takes charge of the video's direction, placing all three of the artists in various interesting situations, that complement the themes of the song, which include:

Relationships

Intimacy

Pride

Honor

Love

Self-care

Fame

Wealth

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

[Intro]

Skillibeng in the music video for 'Jump' (Image via YouTube/Tyla)

"Original gyal, you are no replica (No) / Smooth, dean, no regular degular (No) / Pretty for real, and pretty pon my cellular (No) / Mi know say ya hot."

Skillibeng introduces the song with a one-bar introduction to the love of his life, with lines that highlight the intimate nature of their relationship. Skilli emphasizes beauty as the major factor behind his fascination with this woman throughout his single-bar performance.

[Verse 1]

A screenshot from the music video for 'Jump' (Image via YouTube/Tyla)

"They never had a pretty girl from Joburg / See me now, and that's what they prefer / I don't touch no wheel 'cause I got a chauffeur / First class how I get 'round the world."

The singer opens the track with a catchy hook, repping her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa. She goes on to flex the success she's achieved over her career emphasizing luxuries like First Class Tickets and Chauffeur-driven cars.

Humorously Gunna portrays her Chauffer in the music video for Jump, driving Ty around in a red/orange convertible.

A screenshot from the music video for 'Jump' (Image via YouTube/Tyla)

"Just miss me with the drama / Unless ya comin' with the commas / Oh, DJ turn the sound up / 'Cause we 'bout to pour the rounds up."

Tyla spends the next bar building a bridge into the chorus where both the beat and her vocal performance morph into an Afro-pop production. She highlights how she's uninterested in drama, just wishing to enjoy life and live it up with her close friends.

[Chorus]

A screenshot from the music video for 'Jump' (Image via YouTube/Tyla)

"From Jozi to Ibiza / They say it doesn't get sweeter / Feel my body banging like speaker / Ooh, sweating out my concealеr."

Floating over the intoxicating dance beats, Ty opens on the chorus highlighting how her journey and struggles finally took her from Johannesburg to Ibiza. She also claims to party hard enough for her "concealer" to come off.

A screenshot from the music video for 'Jump' (Image via YouTube/Tyla)

"Skin tight, no millimeter / And my face card makе 'em feel weaker / But you know that my body is a healer / Ooh, I love to make it / Jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump."

The song transitions into the beat-heavy dance portion of the song where Tyla repeats the phrase "jump" multiple times, highlighting her love for the art of dance while referring to her moves as healing.

[Verse 2]

A screenshot from the music video for 'Jump' (Image via YouTube/Tyla)

"Only gotta make a call and I'm here / Gunna Wunna know your vibe, oh, yeah / Listen to me, I put some carats in your ear / Make this stick jump, I want to put it in her rear"

The second verse is carried by Gunna, who introduces himself as someone who indulges in spoiling the woman he's interested in, by citing examples of him buying her expensive earrings.

"Wanna give D, I serve it like a dealer / Deep in her throat while I'm diggin' in her middle / I'm back in Joburg, it can't feel no realer / A perfect picture like a Polaroid."

He continues to romanticise this love interest while shouting out "Joburg" for keeping it real with African culture, while simultaneously expressing how this woman's beauty has him wishing for a much deeper intimate connection.

A screenshot from the music video for 'Jump' (Image via YouTube/Tyla)

"She a trophy, no award / Baby sweet and tender like sirloin / Told the chauffeur take you to a Chanel store / Ever play with you, it be a world war"

Building on Tyla's use of the term "chauffer," Gunna references her verse while expressing how he wishes to treat this woman like a trophy and cites his willingness to get physically violent with anybody who threatens her safety.

The entire Chorus repeats before the intro from Skillibeng reappears on the track, closing out the performance of Jump.

Tyla, Gunna, and Skillbeng coming together to bring us the bouncy Afro-trap titled Jump, has captivated audiences across the world garnering over 67 million streams on Spotify.

The music video which was released two days ago has gained close to 2.2 million views on her official YouTube channel.