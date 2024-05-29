NAV teases Pharrell Williams collaboration on his upcoming album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale': All you need to know

On May 28, 2024, NAV took to Instagram to share a couple of stories that appear to hint at a potential Pharrell Williams collaboration for his upcoming fifth studio album On My Way 2 Rexdale.

The stories posted to his Instagram found him posing alongside Pharrell at the LV office, in Paris, France, seemingly working on new music. With major news media outlets reposting these stories, fans seem to interpret them as a sign from the Canadian rapper of Williams' involvement in his upcoming album.

In one of the photos, Pharrell could be seen playing on a keyboard, while the Bad Habits rapper is seen sitting beside him.

Although there weren't any captions posted to his story, with the complete recording set-up found in the pictures, fans are likely about to witness the first Williams x NAV collaboration on the new album.

On My Way 2 Rexdale will be delivered to all major DSPs this summer and will be distributed via XO Records, Republic Records and UMG Recordings.

Everything we know about NAV's upcoming album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale'

The Canadian rapper first announced this album with a trailer that dropped on his social media accounts a few weeks ago. The trailer was filled with easter eggs that hinted at the different features included in the album.

The video is directed by Evan Larsen and lasts over a minute and a half, with interesting visuals that find the XO signee traversing a desert before being struck by lightning as several instrumentals from On My Way 2 Rexdale play in the background.

Future could also be heard in the trailer, paying homage to NAV's hometown of Rexdale, Canada and explaining the concept behind this album.

"On My Way 2 Rexdale, it like, this like my baby. On My Way 2 Rexdale is like F--k whatever you thinkin' about"

These artists were hinted at being part of the new album in NAV's trailer through various visuals that seemingly implied their involvement:

Travis Scott (Also known as Cactus Jack; Cacti visuals in the music video hint at him appearing as a feature)

Playboi Carti & The Weeknd (Playboi Carti's devil hat was placed on top of a skull [XO; The Weeknd] which hints at both artists appearing as features)

Young Thug (A snake, used several times by Thug to promote his own music appears around a cactus during the music video)

Don Toliver (We hear Don Toliver's vocals harmonizing toward the end of the music video)

Future and Metro Boomin will supposedly make appearances as well given that NAV is a frequent collaborator on their projects. Future providing a title breakdown in the trailer also hints toward his involvement in On My Way 2 Rexdale.

Pharrell Williams and NAV coming together for a project on the heels of Drake's legendary beef with Kendrick Lamar is interesting, as both artists were referenced on the diss tracks.

Drake used lyrics from NAV's single Turks to troll the rapper online after he publicly sided with Metro Boomin and Future and unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram. Pharrell and the OVO CEO, though, have had a beef for years.

The LV head came up during the diss war when Kendrick shot at Drake for beefing with Pharrell on Euphoria, to which Drizzy responded with Family Matters where he asked K-Dot to try and take back the $3 million worth of Williams' jewelry he purchased at an auction.

With Drake being a common anti-hero in both, NAV and Skateboard P's career, their potential collaboration in On My Way 2 Rexdale has Hip Hop fans excited over what else might be revealed.