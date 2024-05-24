A track-by-track review of RM's latest album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'

RM (Kim Nam-joon) just released his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, for all DSPs via BIGHIT MUSIC. The project boasts collaborations with Lil Simz and Moses Sumney.

Kim's latest album arrives almost two years after the star dropped his debut LP Indigo in 2022. Right Place, Wrong Person, acting as his sophomore project, is packed with 11 individual tracks contributing to a complete runtime of 34 minutes.

Right Place, Wrong Person is notable for RM's vastly different sonic direction, with vocal performances highlighting his artistic evolution. The album is an interesting blend of Psychedelic, Jazz, Alternative Pop, Hip/Hop, and R&B.

Bar-for-bar: Breaking down RM's sophomore album Right Place, Wrong Person

In a press release, RM and BTS's record label (BIGHIT MUSIC) explained the new direction for the album when they stated:

"Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in. The album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics."

The cover photo for Right Place, Wrong Person features Kim standing alongside a group of people. This idea of this album appears to be placing RM in ordinary and relatable settings, which delves into themes of:

Relationships

Intimacy

Love

Intoxication

Excess

Wealth

Success

Fake Friends

Support

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

Right People, Wrong Place

(Production Credits: Mokyo [모키오], Kwak Jin Eon [곽진언], JNKYRD, john eun [은희영], and San Yawn)

The album opens with a synth psy-trap production that revolves around personal relationships and intimacy.

Although the lyrics and vocal performances blend well into the spacey composition, RM's repetitive lines clearly indicate his conflicted state of mind. This is especially heard in the lines:

"Wrong people in wrong place / Right people in right place / Right pеople in wrong place / Wrong, right, wrong, right?"

Nuts

(Production Credits: Lee Tae Hoon, Nancy Boy, JNKYRD, San Yawn, Mokyo, and bj wnjn)

We then move into the more experimental tracks on Right Place, Wrong Person, with the bouncy production on Nuts, with RM adopting a distinct Hip/Hop flow and cadence.

The song revolves around relationships, speaking on themes of intimacy, intoxication, wealth, success, and excess.

"I could make this right place for you / I could make it just right for you / I could make this right place for you / I could make it right" - RM sings on the chorus

Out of love

(Production Credits: Supreme Boy, JNKYRD, No Identity [노 아이덴티티], Zior Park, San Yawn, and Icecream drum)

Listeners are then invited into the third track on this album, Out Of Love. RM metaphorically identifies with a cigarette when explaining he'll continue to evolve until he's completely burnt out. Notable lines on this track include:

"I'm just a pack of cigarette / I'm a burn down all the love and the hate, the right, the wrongs / Even the goddamn world I been livin' in for my whole life / Smoking kills, I know"

Domodachi (feat. Lil Simz)

(Production Credits: bj wnjn, JNKYRD, Mokyo [모키오], Nancy Boy, and San Yawn)

Jazz fusion invites listeners into Domodachi, where Kim and Simz express their feelings about the people within their close circles.

RM seems to feel the people around him don't have pure intentions for his success. Lil Simz is a fun addition to the track, speaking on the importance of mutual respect, seen along the lines:

"Watch, I'ma go all out for my hitta / I already told them, I'ma gorilla, Simz and RM man, it don't get bigger / Catch me in the back with my G’s dem, greet them with respect when you see them / Run me up a check, I’ma need that, and give my co dee a stack"

? (Interlude)

(Production Credits: DOMi and JD BECK)

The project's interlude mixes sonic elements from Lo-Fi and Jazz into its production, with RM conversing with the listeners in a form of spoken poetry. Notable lines from the interlude include:

"You know you got the best of me / Do you know me? I don’t mind at all / What goes around comes around / Goes around comes around"

Gr*in

(Production Credits: JNKYRD, Kim Hanjoo [김한주], Mokyo [모키오], and San Yawn)

On Gr*in, listeners are introduced to Kim's electric blend of Rock and Rap over a super bassy production. The track invites listeners into themes of fake relationships, violence, and self-appreciation.

"I see what I see / I be what I be / I'll set you free, can't tell me nothin', I'm so far / What it do, just come, get yo a-- out the trunk" - RM raps on the chorus

Heaven

(Production Credits: JNKYRD, Rad Museum, Sojeso, and San Yawn)

Kim then transitions into a fresh pop production on Heaven, which sonically drives emotions similar to Tyler the Creator's 2019 album IGOR. The song revolves around a person RM fell in love with, hoping to give this individual everything he can offer.

"Take my heaven / 'Cause you ain't inside it, if that's your delight / Come ruin my vibe / Take my heaven, oh, you ain't invited / Go grab your knife and watch me collapse" - Kim raps on the chorus

LOST!

(Production Credits: Jclef [제이클레프], Kim Hanjoo [김한주], Marldn, Nancy Boy, San Yawn, and JNKYRD)

Another alternative Pop banger appears on LOST! whose synthy production helps the track stand out as one of the most notable records on RM's sophomore album.

The song finds Kim believing he's lost in this new realm of success because of the various emotions he deals with every day, best evidenced by lines like:

"Every morning, every night I always feelin’ lifeless / And in the morning I feel love, I hug it in excitement / Every morning, every night, I always feelin' sickness / When I feel lonely... I still got lifeless"

Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney)

(Production Credits: JNKYRD, San Yawn, Jclef [제이클레프], No Identity [노 아이덴티티], john eun [은희영], and gimjonny)

RM delights in Around the world in a day with a blend of bedroom pop and electric rock, with a special feature from Moses Sumney, who provides a soft and melodic vocal backing to the track.

Kim's ninth track dives into the idea of living with a conflicted personality, which gets deeper as the BTS lead opens his second verse saying:

"Look around, say I love 'em, all your lies / Only time will sort it out / Is it right? Is it wrong? Could you tell me? / Is it right? Is it wrong? Could you tell me it's true?"

ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)

(Production Credits: JNKYRD, Kim Hanjoo [김한주], and San Yawn)

RM speaks directly to his fans on ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) by appreciating their love and support throughout his career. The rapper proceeds to question them on how they would react if he were to retire, metaphorically using the idea of "Credits Rolling" after a movie ends, in lines like:

"Do you stay inside or go off to life? / I'm so grateful for everyone's time / Hope you all had such wonderful night / When the credits roll do you hang tight?"

Come back to me

(Production Credits: OHHYUK)

The closer on the album is the pop-infused R&B track titled Come back to me, which RM has stated as one of his most 'treasured songs.' The deeply introspective track dives into themes of Growth, Acceptance, Self-love, Lifestyle, and Love.

Some of the most notable parts of Come back to me appear on the chorus, which draws listeners in with slow-paced drum progressions and uplifting melodies performed over lines like:

"Ooh, ooh, (x2) I see you come back to me / Ooh, ooh, (x2) I see you come back to me / You are my pain, divine, divinе (x2) Gеt, get, get to the divine, divine, divine, so fine / I see you come back to me"

Right Place, Wrong Person is an extremely entertaining project whose dedication to experimenting with various sonic elements helps RM's album stand out as one of the most alluring projects to come out this year.

This album will introduce new listeners to Kim Namjoon's varied personalities and musical talent, given that his well-mixed vocals shine through in this sophomore project.