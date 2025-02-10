"Darwin would be so proud!" — Internet reacts to Australian influencer Lil Golo hospitalized after trying to run through 1000 strips of duct tape

Well-known influencer Lil Golo had to be recently hospitalized after he tried to complete a stunt where he had to run through a wall with thousands of duct tape by using his head. The incident happened at an Auckland, New Zealand-based skatepark and Golo recorded the entire thing on a vlog.

Also known as Nicholas Lousi, Golo also shared the video through his official page on Instagram on February 9, 2025, which featured everything that happened from the beginning until he was taken to the hospital.

Back on Saturday, February 8, Lil Golo posted a photo from the hospital bed on the same platform. He apologized to everyone for the incident in the caption as it reads:

"Im bouta drop the dumbest video ever I've ever done after they release me from here I think im gonna retire lil golo stunt arc after this one. Sorry for scaring everyone who was there today im alive dw love you all."

While Lil Golo's video went viral, netizens took to the comments section of a post by Collin Rugg on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the same. One of them seemingly referred to footballer Darwin Núñez and wrote:

"So when he got to 1000 he decides using his head was a good idea? Darwin would be so proud!"

Expand Tweet

Among other responses, a user said that Lil Golo should have been well aware of the consequences after the first attempt along with another saying that Lil possibly knocked himself out.

"Dang. That was crazy. He should have known better after the first attempt", a user wrote on X.

"Looks like a decent concussion with possible fencing response. Basically, the dude just knocked himself out", a user reaction reads.

"Just going to present this here as clear evidence that we have lost a generation of kids to the internet", an X reaction mentioned.

A user expressed relief about the fact that Golo was fine after the incident alongside another questioning how much Lil allegedly earned from the video.

"I watched a video of his for the first time yesterday. He's lucky he had made it to today", one of the reactions reads.

"I wonder how much he made off this video", a user reacted on X.

"He should stick to safer stunts", a netizen commented.

Lil Golo became unconscious after he tried to pass through 1000 duct tapes

In the vlog, Golo was spotted entering the park with duct tape worth $400 and using two poles to try to perform the stunt. The entire setup took a few hours to complete and Golo started with one duct tape tying it between the poles. While he was able to pass through this easily, he added ten strips.

Lil then increased the number to 100 and he was successful in running through it. He eventually decided to pass through 1000 strips and he failed in the first attempt as he fell down. He opted to try it for another time and became unconscious this time.

Lil Golo was not getting up on his feet and the person recording the video along with a few other people immediately rushed to check on him. While he was put on the side, foam came out of his mouth and as paramedics took him to the hospital, he was placed on a neck brace and provided a dose of Fentanyl.

According to IMDb, Lil has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his YouTube and Snapchat skits and his videos have also been shared by famous platforms like House of Highlights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback