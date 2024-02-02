Nike Air Max Pegasus 89 G "Phoenix Open” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max Pegasus 89 G "Phoenix Open” sneakers are the latest buzz in sneaker culture. Last year's Nike Air Max 90 G set the bar high at the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. However, the newly released Air Max Pegasus 89 G is even more striking.

The Phoenix Open, golf's liveliest tournament, is celebrated in these sneakers. Concurrent with Super Bowl weekend, the event is well-known for its vibrant environment.

The price details about the release of the Nike Air Max Pegasus 89 G "Phoenix Open” sneakers are still under wraps. The Phoenix Open begins on February 8. Fans are eagerly anticipating the sneaker's launch around this date. Check Nike’s website in the coming weeks for updates.

Nike Air Max Pegasus 89 G "Phoenix Open” sneakers will be available on the brand's website

The "Phoenix Open” sneakers turn heads with their unique look. The design mimics crumpled plastic, highlighting eco-friendly themes. A translucent, plastic-like base adds depth, showcasing varied color tones. This design choice conjures images of a colorful landfill.

Nike's iconic Swoosh gets a makeover too. It features a frayed edge, resembling metallic silver foil. Pink contrast stitching adds a pop of color. The “Take Out The Trash” slogan adorns both the tongue and insoles. This phrase reinforces the shoe's environmental message.

Nike Air Max Pegasus 89 G "Phoenix Open” sneakers (Image via Instagram/@hypegolf)

The Nike Air Max Pegasus 89 G is beyond its design. It is built for performance and comfort. The spikeless traction pattern provides grip and stability. This feature is ideal for golf enthusiasts and sneaker fans alike. The Air Max cushioning ensures comfort, whether on the golf course or on the streets.

