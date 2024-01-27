Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers mark a thrilling chapter in Jordan Brand's history. The buzz among sneaker enthusiasts about its release is at an all-time high. As a product of Jordan Brand and Spike Lee's collaboration, the Spizike has perpetually been regarded as a cultural icon. Its low-top form adds a fresh twist to the beloved series.

Jordan Brand's journey with the Spizike has been diverse and eventful. Now, the brand has introduced the Lightning colorway. The addition follows the Chinese New Year, Football Blue, and Sail versions. The new Lightning variant is a vibrant addition, continuing the legacy of the Spizike line.

Set for a summer 2024 release, the Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers will be available at Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers. They will be sold online and in stores. Priced at $170, they come in men's sizes.

Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers will be out in the Summer of 2024

Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers (Image via Twitter/ @SoleRetriever)

The Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers feature a bold lightning-yellow hue, which dominates the upper part. Elephant print details from the AJ 3 are seen on the mudguard and heel. Wings from the AJ 4 also feature. This vibrant colorway grabs attention and adds character.

Tongue and laces

The tongue is inspired by the Jordan 6. It contrasts in grey shades, which is complemented by black laces. A Jumpman logo sits prominently on the tongue. These elements combine for a striking look.

Midfoot Cage and Eyestays

Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers (Image via Twitter/ @SoleRetriever)

The midfoot cage and TPU eyestays are styled like the AJ 5 Tokyo. They come in grey. This design choice adds a layer of sophistication to the sneaker.

Heel Overlays and Sole Unit

The heel overlays include Spike Lee's signature elements, including Mars Blackmon's portrait and the 40 Acres and a Mule logo. The sole unit has a black and yellow finish. It features a black-speckled effect on the yellow section. This is a nod to Jordan 5 Tokyo. A clear rubber outsole completes the design.

Anticipated colorways

While the Lightning colorway is the highlight, there is excitement about potential future colorways. These anticipated variations may explore other classic Jordan elements. Fans are eager to see how Jordan Brand will expand the Spizike Low Premium lineup.

The history of Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand, inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan, has been an integral part of Nike since 1997. The Air Jordan series has left the sneaker industry in wonder. These shoes became a symbol of performance and style. Jordan Brand has since expanded its range.

About this new pair of Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers, the official site of Nike states:

"The Spizike takes elements of four classic Jordans, combines them and gives you one iconic sneaker. It's a homage to Spike Lee formally introducing Hollywood and hoops in a culture moment. You get a great-looking pair of kicks with some history."

The Jordan Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers will be available at a retail price of $170. They are expected to be in high demand. Potential buyers should monitor Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers.

The Spizike Low Premium Lightning sneakers introduce a few trendsetting features while continuing the Jordan legacy. These sneakers are priced at $170 and are scheduled for release in the summer of 2024. The excitement and anticipation for this release highlights the ongoing appeal and innovation of Jordan Brand.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.