Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The sneaker world is abuzz with the announcement of the Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” sneakers, a fresh addition to the iconic Jordan Spizike series. Known for its distinctive blend of elements from various Jordan models, this series has always stood out in the world of sports footwear.

The Jordan Brand, upholding its tradition of innovation and style, is set to introduce this low-top variant, capturing the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. This eagerly awaited iteration, dressed in a classic “Bred” colorway, marks a new chapter in the Jordan Spizike saga.

Following the January release of the "Year of the Dragon" model, the "Bred" model is expected to bring a combination of historical and current design to the forefront. It pays respect to the brand's rich history while also adding a modern edge that resonates with today's fashion-conscious consumer.

Set to hit the shelves in spring 2024, the Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” sneakers will retail for $160. These sneakers will be available through select retail channels and online platforms, offering widespread access to long-time fans and new admirers of the Jordan brand.

The Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” stands out with its distinctive design and color scheme. Unlike the original Air Jordan 4, this model reduces the use of greyscale accents.

The "Cool Grey" shades are now confined to the mudguard and heel's Elephant print panels. The rest of the sneaker is adorned with jet-black tumbled leather, covering most of the upper.

Material and Construction

The construction of the sneaker is as impressive as its aesthetics. The tumbled leather gives a luxurious feel, while the nylon tongue and the Air Jordan 8's chenille tongue shroud add to its durability and comfort. This combination of materials ensures both longevity and a premium look.

Accents and Details

The “Bred” colorway is further enhanced by “Gym Red” accents. These are strategically placed on the lace lock, wings, heel tab, and tread, providing a striking contrast to the black base.

The mid-foot webbed window showcases these red accents, adding depth and a layered appearance to the sneaker.

History of Jordan Sneakers

The Jordan brand, a subsidiary of Nike, has been into basketball and sneaker culture since the 1980s.

The release of the Air Jordan 1, endorsed by NBA legend Michael Jordan, marked its beginning. This line of sneakers revolutionized basketball footwear with its bold colors and innovative design.

The Jordan brand has grown over the years, constantly fusing performance and flair. Every model tells a tale from Michael Jordan's legendary career, making them a part of sports history.

The upcoming release of the Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” represents more than just a new product launch; it emerges an enduring appeal and evolving nature of the Jordan brand.

Combining timeless design elements with modern aesthetics, these sneakers are poised to become a staple in the collections of sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans.

Priced at $160 and set for a Spring 2024 release, Jordan Spizike Low “Bred” sneakers promise to deliver both style and performance. As the sneaker community awaits the thrilling release, it's evident that the Jordan Spizike Low "Bred" will make a huge impact on the landscape of sports fashion.