Who owned the private jet involved in the Scottsdale Airport crash? Details explored

On February 10, a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil collided with a parked airplane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. As reported by NBC, the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time when Neil's private jet, a Learjet 35A, veered off the runway while attempting to land and struck a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet at Scottsdale Municipal Airport.

The Learjet was carrying four passengers, while the Gulfstream had one occupant. The crash resulted in one fatality and left three others injured. Those in critical condition were sent to the nearby hospitals in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

One passenger was trapped inside one of the planes and had to be rescued by the Scottsdale Fire Department, which arrived with multiple trucks. According to TMZ's February 11 report, Neil was not on board when the incident occurred. However, the singer's girlfriend was on board and suffered five broken ribs.

Four individuals injured, one dead in Scottsdale Airport crash

Four people were injured, and one person died in the crash. As reported by NBC, Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio stated that two of the injured were taken to nearby trauma clinics. However, officials declined to identify the passenger who was killed.

Additionally, Folio noted that firefighters from Glendale, Phoenix, and Scottsdale arrived at the airport. He clarified that while one guy declined medical attention, it wasn't the one who needed rescue. The nearby buildings were investigated and cleared by additional hazmat units.

Furthermore, as per a Deadline report from the same day, the jet involved in the crash is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, which is owned by Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe.

The same outlet reported that Scottsdale Airport's Kelli Kuester suggested that the accident may have been caused by the Learjet's left main landing gear failing during landing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently investigating the incident.

As per E News' February 11 report, Robinson Law, believed to be the musician's representative, released a statement regarding the plane crash.

“Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

The other aircraft is owned by Jet Pros, LLC, based in Scottsdale, Arizona. In a statement to NBC's local affiliate, the company's Director of Operations, Gus Toulatos, provided further details about the crash:

“Our plane, a Gulfstream G-200 business jet was parked on the ramp when it was hit by a LearJet 35... There were no injuries on board the Gulfstream, but external damages were sustained to the aircraft.”

Toulatos added:

“We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation. We appreciate the swift response of airport personnel and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

This is the fourth fatal aviation incident involving a commercial or private plane in the United States in less than two weeks.

As reported by NBC News on February 9, an American Eagle plane and a Black Hawk chopper collided over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., on January 29. The crash resulted in 67 fatalities, making it the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster since 2001.

Additionally, on February 3, a medevac plane crashed and exploded just after takeoff in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, killing all six passengers, including a Mexican pediatric patient. The crash also resulted in one fatality on the ground, and 24 others were injured.

