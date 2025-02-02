According to multiple reports, a small medical transport plane crashed into multiple buildings in north-east Philadelphia, setting vehicles and homes ablaze and injuring people on the ground on January 31, 2025.

The plane was on a medical transport mission comprising a child patient, the patient's escort, and four crew members as mentioned in the statement of the medical aircraft company, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.

Shortly after the crash, emergency crews rushed to the site filled with pieces of the aircraft and debris.

X user @FearedBuck posted a video of the incident from the rearview mirror of someone ordering at a drive-thru. The tweet mentioned:

"This guy was in a drive-thru trying to order food when the plane crashed behind him in Philadelphia"

According to BBC's report dated February 1, 2025, the medical transport plane left the Northeast Philadelphia Airport at approximately 18:07 local time and was supposed to land in Springfield, Missouri. However, it crashed moments later at less than 6.4 km.

A local representative, Jared Solomon, said in a statement that at this time of "profound tragedy", he was inspired to see hundreds of first responders promptly moving toward danger to ensure the neighborhood's safety.

Additionally, Philly's mayor, Cherelle Parker, advised local residents to stay away from the crash site while the ongoing investigation took place.

The mayor mentioned that households near the site of the plane crash lost electricity and asked people to avoid touching anything, requesting them to call 911 if they see debris.

Statements from prominent political figures, people present in the plane, and other details about Philadelphia plane crash explored

According to a report by BBC dated February 1, 2025, the medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia was carrying a child on board who was receiving care for a life-threatening condition.

The plane was returning to Tijuana, Mexico, as reported to a local NBC outlet by Shai Gold, a spokesperson for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. The patient was accompanied by her mother, a doctor, a paramedic, a pilot and a co-pilot. Her treatment was sponsored by a third-party charity.

Shai Gold told the NBC news outlet:

"She fought quite a lot to survive, and unfortunately, this tragedy on the way home."

Commenting on the Philadelphia plane crash tragedy, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro said that "we know that there will be loss" and dubbed the incident an "awful aviation disaster".

Additionally, President Donald Trump expressed his views on the unfortunate incident via Truth Social and stated:

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Vice President JD Vance also took to X on February 1, 2025, and tweeted:

"Very sad situation. May God bless the victims and their families."

The medical transport plane crash in Philadelphia followed a larger collision that took place between a military helicopter and a commercial jet in Washington DC on January 29, 2025, wherein officials suspected that 67 people aboard both air vehicles were dead.

Moreover, it is dubbed the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. in over 20 years.

