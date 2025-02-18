What is the Naomi King and Daniel Greene drama? BookTuber allegations explained as scandal leaves fantasy book community shellshock

BookTuber and internet personality Daniel Greene is currently facing allegations of misconduct from fellow influencer, musician, and YouTuber Naomi King. On February 11, King shared a tearful 34-minute video, now private, on her channel, accusing Greene of s*xual assault.

"Two years ago, YouTuber Daniel Greene threatened to wipe me off social media. So if I disappear, you'll know who did it," Naomi began.

Trigger warning: This article has references to sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

She then explained that in June 2023, she made a video titled ‘A Conversation about Manipulation, Consent, and Assault,’ in which she claimed that a "friend that turned out not to be a friend" had s*xually harassed her.

Naomi King stated that although she never identified the “friend” in any way, she received threats from Daniel Greene. She also alleged that Greene’s legal team sent her a cease and desist letter eight days later, demanding that she take down the video within 24 hours or face a lawsuit for "slander and defamation" and risking being blocked from social media.

In her latest video, she claimed to have refused to comply with their legal notice and that she never heard back from them. Naomi then provided a detailed account of her alleged s*xual assault from May 2023.

In response to the recent claims, Daniel Greene took to his channel and claimed to have “consensual s*x” with Naomi King and denied the accusations leveled against him. The now-viral scandal has left the fantasy book community in shellshock.

More about Naomi King and Daniel Greene scandal

According to Naomi King, two years ago, she and Daniel had planned to meet in Las Vegas. Since she arrived before him, she "spent the day getting baked by the pool." Meanwhile, he flew in, and she expected they would hang out as friends.

However, upon his arrival, Greene allegedly coerced her into s*xual relations even though it was past midnight and she was allegedly "half asleep and on drugs." As per Naomi’s accusations, despite resisting several times, he m*sturbated on her.

King claimed that the following morning at breakfast, they decided that the alleged incident should have never occurred and agreed to remain friends, saying it would "never happen again." However, she claimed that Daniel walked back on his promise and assaulted her “as soon as” they were alone.

"We just talked about this. We're just friends. It shouldn't have happened," Naomi allegedly repeated at the time.

Yet, Greene purportedly m*sturbated over her, which was seemingly “worse” than before. King further claimed, “After what happened to me in Vegas, I reached out to his partner,” aka Daniel’s fiancé.

“I needed her to know that I didn’t want it. I needed her to know that he was sober and wide awake and I was half-asleep and on drugs. Which he knew,” she added.

In her latest video, Naomi King could be seen crying and breathing loudly while recounting the alleged assault and calling her alleged assaulter “a lying, cheating piece of sh*t.” She also alleged that Greene has similar accusations against him.

Naomi King shared a censored screenshot where she claimed Daniel Greene was accused of r*pe by a woman in the summer of 2016. She also compared him to author and accused molester Neil Gaiman, who used “social justice issues for his own gain.” King mentioned being in contact with the other alleged victim of Greene.

Daniel Greene addressed the allegations in a minute-long video in which he said:

"Hello. My name is Daniel Greene. This is an important message in response to various false allegations made against me by Naomi King of alleged s*xual assault in a campaign launched on YouTube and more."

"Let me be clear. I had consensual s*x with Naomi King. Yes, it was an affair."

Greene claimed that he had “clear and convincing” evidence to support his innocence and prove that the encounters were “consensual,” promising “more soon,” to further clarify the issue. It remains unclear whether either party is pursuing legal action.

Daniel Greene is among the most popular BookTubers, known primarily as the creator of the Fantasy News channel, where he promotes fantasy books and shares his own content in the genre.

According to Times Now, he has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube (having joined in 2016) and is also active on BookTok. In 2023, around the time when the alleged incident occurred, Greene reportedly announced a break from the channel and social media due to mental health concerns. Earlier this year, Daniel publicly called out Neil Gaiman regarding multiple allegations of s*xual misconduct against him.

