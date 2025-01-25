"This doesn’t help our mental health goals" - Netizens divided as Jewel addresses backlash over performance at RFK Jr. event

Singer Jewel Kilcher recently addressed backlash over her performance at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Inaugural Ball. On Friday, January 24, 2025, the singer took to her Instagram to defend her performance and apologize to her fans who were disappointed.

On Monday, January 20, Kilcher sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow for RFK Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again event in Washington, D.C., celebrating his appointment as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Noting her advocacy for mental health, the singer explained that it would continue irrespective of an administration change. However, she apologized for causing pain to the LGBTQ+ community and others. She captioned the post:

"We need people from all walks of life joining together to advocate for mental health and other critical issues, so we can find a way forward together."

As Jewel's post went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

"Damn. 25 years of my life as a fan and now it's down the drain. There's no excuse for aligning with hate and anti science rhetoric. This doesn't help our mental health goals in any way."

Many continued to criticize the apology, stating there were other ways to support mental health than performing for the current administration. Here are some comments seen under her post:

Others spoke up in the singer's support, praising her for advocacy.

"I don't think that's how activism works" - Jewel explains activism doesn't stop, and one cannot "wait another four years" to reform mental health policies

In her Instagram post, Jewel asserted that performing at RFK Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again event aligned with her mental health advocacy. The singer pointed out that she also worked with former president Joe Biden's administration to discuss policies for mental health and even spoke to the surgeon general about the mental health crisis. Kilcher continued:

"If there's anything that I've learned in the past 20 years, it's that mental health affects everybody's lives, across party lines."

The Who Will Save Your Soul hitmaker noted that mental health stats in the U.S. were "bleak." She explained that one in four American kids considered suicide, adding that those for adults weren't any better.

Kilcher said she believed she could do something to raise awareness, thereby potentially saving lives. However, the singer explained that it didn't mean she could "wait" for everyone to be willing to help her.

"If I wait to try until I agree a 100% with the people that might be willing to help me, I'd never get off the bench. I don't think that's how activism works—waiting until everything's perfect enough to participate."

Jewel expressed the need to urgently find ways to "engage and to participate" and not "wait another four years." The singer noted that there were people in the new administration that were willing to help. She also said she didn't agree with "all the politics" but added:

"If I can help shape policy, make sure mental health is in the conversation when it comes to American health, if I can help put resources or mental health tools into the hands of the most vulnerable who need it, I'm going to try, and I'm going to fight."

According to a report by Today, Jewel's work with mental health activism includes co-founding the Inspiring Children Foundation (a nonprofit focused on underprivileged youth) and co-founding the mental health app Innerworld.

The singer's decision to perform at a ball was met with criticism, with many upset over her aligning with RFK Jr. The politician has previously come under fire for spreading misinformation in the past, especially about viruses and vaccines during the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic and asserting that "autism comes from vaccines."

While Jewel didn't clarify her support for either political party, she noted the current ideological divide in the country. She continued to apologize to her LGBTQ+ fans, calling them "treasures" and adding:

"You make world a better place. You've made my life a better place. And I will not stop fighting. None of us can afford to stop fighting, and I really believe that the only way we can change is in relationship."

She continued:

"It isn't in isolation or by isolating. It's by being in relationship, by reaching out, by having hard conversations. And I really hope that we can push through our hurt and move toward understanding on both sides."

Jewel reiterated that it pained her that she let down some of her long-time fans, adding that she wants to be "a ray of light in this world."

Jewel is not the only singer who has faced backlash for performing during Trump's administration's Inauguration Day events. Rapper Nelly, Soulja Boy, and Carrie Underwood were among the performers who defended their move. Nelly explained that he respected the office (of the president) rather than a political party. While Big Draco explained that he did it because he was paid.

