"TikTok was keeping him busy now he back on bs" - Internet reacts as Soulja Boy tells Drake to stay in Canada in new rant

Rapper Soulja Boy (DeAndre Cortez Way) told Drake to stay in Canada in a new heated Instagram livestream rant this weekend. DeAndre's remarks stem from Drizzy's fans "playing on (him)," referencing the criticism he is facing online for performing at Donald Trump's Crypto Ball.

Media personality DJ Akademiks later shared a clip of Big Draco's livestream on Sunday, January 19, 2025, where the latter can be seen walking around his home while stating:

"Drake, you a b**ch, boy. You can't even come to America and talk to the president, f**k boy. Stay in Canada, where your b**ch belongs at."

As DeAndre's rant went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

"Y'all the type of people that lose a rap battle and sue"- Soulja Boy calls out Drake's fans in his latest rant

During his Instagram livestream, Soulja Boy addressed the criticism he was facing for performing (along with Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross) at the first-ever Crypto Ball, held in honor of Donald Trump's return to the White House. He stated:

"They paid me a bag. Obama ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n**ga. Kamala ain’t never put no money in my f**king pockets, n**ga. Trump put money in my pockets, n**ga."

The Crank Dat hitmaker continued to add that he would do it again.

Going off on Drake, Soulja Boy questioned his followers who they thought won Drizzy's rap feud with Kendrick Lamar last year. DeAndre then proceeded to criticize the Canadian rapper's fans, stating:

"Ya'll the type of people that sue people, like Drake. Y'all the type of people that lose a rap battle and sue like Drake."

Early last year, Drake and Lamar were involved in a rap beef, dropping diss tracks after another targeting the other's career and personal life. This included Drizzy's Family Matters and the Heart Part 6 and K Dot's Euphoria and Not Like Us. Critics and fans believe the latter song won Lamar the feud.

While the feud lost its steam by May, in July Kendrick Lamar dropped the music video for the same track. It currently boasts 200 million views and over five million likes on YouTube. In November, Drake sued Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, accusing them of illegally boosting the streams of Not Like Us.

Soulja Boy is not a fan of Drizzy and has made it abundantly clear over the years. The pair collaborated in 2013 on the latter's song We Made It (Remix). However, in 2019, DeAndre accused the Canadian rapper of stealing his whole flow during a 2019 appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Last July, he criticized Drake over his feud with Kendrick Lamar in an X post, writing:

"You disappointed me @Drake. Doing all them weak a*s songs with them n**gaz look where it got u none of them n**gaz you collab with or took on tour had yo back."

Earlier this month, while tweeting about the Palisades fire, Soulja Boy added that Drake "went out sad."

Drizzy for his part has not publicly reacted to Soulja.

