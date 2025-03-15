The Parenting soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Parenting is an American comedy-horror film released in 2025. It was directed by Craig Johnson, written by Kent Sublette, and premiered on Max on March 13, 2025.

Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) invite their families to a farmhouse for the weekend. The first time the two families meet is a special event. In a surprise move, Rohan wants to ask Josh to marry him. But as the story progresses, scary supernatural events ensue, and ghostly figures that look like zombies appear. The families are left to deal with their paranormal situation.

The Parenting's soundtrack sets the mood and enhances the movie's other-wordly atmosphere. The soundtrack ranges from eerie to humorous, reflecting the horror-comedy genre of the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers; reader discretion is advised.

The Parenting soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

The Parenting's soundtrack is a significant component of the movie because it sets the mood for the characters' emotional journies. It has 17 tracks and a duration of 37 minutes and 10 seconds. Each song has its own mood that fits with the scene it's in, whether it's meant to add to the tension or make things more fun.

The Parenting – 1:24

First Impressions – 2:28

Snow Globe – 1:46

Parentings – 1:23

WIFI Password – 2:43

Fiancée – 1:20

Possessed – 3:17

Family – 2:30

Looking for Frank – 4:15

Origin Story – 1:56

Demon Dog – 1:08

The Spell – 2:27

Worm Moon – 1:32

The Hallway – 2:20

Brenda Summons Frank – 1:51

Fighting Andras – 2:54

The Morning After – 1:56

The soundtrack consists of a mix of light, comedic tracks, and intense, suspense-filled tunes that mirror the film's chaotic and eerie events. Songs like WIFI Password and Fiancée provide lighthearted moments, while Possessed and Fighting Andras heighten the tension during the film’s darker scenes.

About the music composer of the movie

American guitarist, singer, songwriter, and author Nathan Peter Larson composed the music for The Parenting. Larson became well-known in the 1990s as the guitarist of the rock band Shudder to Think.

Since then, he has switched to writing movie scores and producing music to accentuate the movies he works on. Along with his musical career, Larson is well-known for working with his wife, Nina Persson, the lead singer of The Cardigans.

Plot of the movie

Rohan and Josh, a young gay couple, invite their parents to a remote farmhouse for the weekend in The Parenting. They are meeting for the first time as a family, and Rohan wants to make the trip even more special by proposing to Josh on the plane. But their perfect plans quickly fall apart when they unintentionally set a 400-year-old evil being named Andras free.

Strange things happen to the couple and their families over the weekend. Zombie-like apparitions and other scary supernatural things appear in the house.

When the group discovers the house is cursed, chaos ensues, and the demon Andras, who has been waiting for a new host, is released. Things take a darker turn when the family's Wi-Fi password, "Ego sum tibi Andras," accidentally brings the demon back, leading to terrible results.

The twist in the movie is that Brenda, the caretaker, plans the whole trip. She plans everything so that someone will accidentally call on the demon.

The last few minutes show how desperately the families are trying to stay alive because of the curse. Despite the horror and the supernatural, the movie ends on a positive note, and most of the characters make it through.

The Parenting is available to stream on Max.

