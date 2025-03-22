7 horror-comedies to watch if you loved The Parenting

The Parenting is a horror-comedy that centers on a family on a weekend trip who finds their vacation rental contains otherworldly mysteries. The film maintains its scary mood while keeping the comedy flowing as they negotiate ghostly encounters and unanticipated anarchy. For those who prefer both horror-comedies are a great viewing since they provide the ideal mix of scares and laughter.

Like The Parenting, several additional movies deftly mix comedy with horror. These films provide sharp comedy, exciting events, and interesting narratives. Should The Parenting have an impact, here are seven horror- comedies worth seeing.

The Cabin in the Woods, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Casper, and more horror-comedies similar to The Parenting

1) The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Cabin in the Woods (Image via Netflix)

The Cabin in the Woods delivers laughs as well as frights while dissecting horror clichés. Following a group of college students on a trip to a remote lodge, the movie shows they are part of a diabolical experiment. The characters encounter shocking turns and a terrible reality under control by invisible hands as supernatural powers assault.

For anyone who liked The Parenting, this film offers a fascinating mix of conventional horror aspects with humor. Although the suspense rises throughout the movie, funny scenes keep it interesting without sacrificing its disturbing edge.

2) Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Lisa Frankenstein (Image via HBO Max)

Though Lisa Frankenstein puts a comedic and romantic touch to the tale, the classic monster myths are the inspiration behind the film. The protagonist, a young woman, Lisa, inadvertently brings a Victorian-era body back to life. She tries to help him adapt to modern life, which causes conflict as the two start to create an unusual relationship.

Like The Parenting, this film combines comic with supernatural elements. It has a gothic style that is common throughout even if it has funny banter and absurd situations. Combining aspects of horror, romance, and dark comedy, Lisa Frankenstein is a movie that appeals especially to those who like movies that are creepy and funny.

3) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Image via HBO)

Following the 1988 cult classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice carries on the tale of the disobedient spirit that feeds off anarchy. The movie goes back to the Deetz family as they once more run across the erratic and disruptive Beetlejuice. The film honors the unusual charm of its predecessor with strange images, odd characters, and comic frights.

For anyone who enjoyed The Parenting, this follow-up has a nice mix of otherworldly antics and comedy. It guarantees a good and interesting viewing by combining amusing energy with lighthearted shocks. Fans of horror comedies may check out this movie for its ghostly comedy.

4) Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead (Image via Apple TV)

Shaun of the Dead's zombie apocalypse fits British comedy. The movie centers on Shaun, a lazy electronics salesman who unexpectedly discovers he is in the heart of a zombie epidemic. He develops a dubious survival strategy including hiding out in their preferred pub along with his best pal.

Like The Parenting, this movie runs best on situational comedy against a horror setting. The way the characters respond to horrific circumstances with dry humor and illogical reasoning produces an original viewing experience. Still a masterwork in the horror-comedy genre, Shaun of the Dead deftly balances scares with humor.

5) Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie (Image via HBO Max)

Scary Movie is a movie that offers over-the-top humor alongside parodies of popular horror movies. With overdone emotions and unrealistic settings making the scares seem ridiculous rather than terrifying, the film follows a group of teens being tormented by a masked attacker.

For those who loved The Parenting, Scary Movie presents a more overdone interpretation of the horror-comedy subgenre. Audiences that value comedy-infused horror will find it a go-to since it welcomes slapstick comedy and crazy events. The movie's entertainment worth increases with its capacity to parody famous horror clichés.

6) Casper (1995)

Casper (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

By narrating the story of a kind ghost who builds a relationship with a young woman in her teenage years, the horror-comedy Casper adopts a family-friendly attitude to the genre. Moving into a haunted home sets a paranormal therapist and his daughter on an unexpected journey full of naughty spirits.

Though Casper often veers toward the lighter side of the genre, there are some thematic links between Casper and The Parenting. Both movies stress family bonds and incorporate supernatural aspects at the same time. Seeing Casper is a memorable and fun experience since it combines ghostly misbehavior with emotional events.

7) Goosebumps (2015)

Goosebumps (Image via Netflix)

Based on the well-known book line with the same name, Goosebumps is a film that chronicles the narrative of a young man who unintentionally lets monsters out of R.L. Stine's writings. Pandemonium spreads throughout the town as the creatures come to life, driving the residents to find a way to stop the extraterrestrial invasion so they can heal.

Like The Parenting, Goosebumps is a movie with exciting adventures mixed with comedy and scary encounters. For those who prefer horror comedies, the film is a fantastic choice since it offers a mix of amusing and scary events which makes it a fascinating choice. Goosebumps moves quickly and features some funny shocks, therefore offering a fun mix of thrills and comedy across its story.

Fans of The Parenting can find plenty of laughs and scares in these films, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience. Whether filled with paranormal mischief, zombie outbreaks, or haunted mysteries, these movies capture the spirit of horror-comedy in different ways.

