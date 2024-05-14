"It bothers me"— Chris Hemsworth responds to negative comments about Marvel movies

Actor Chris Hemsworth, most well known for his character as Thor in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, expressed his frustration over some negative comments from big-name directors about Marvel movies.

The Aussie actor is one of the original “Avengers” who debuted as Thor in 2011 before headlining three more sequels. He starred with several other OG Avengers in MCU movies through the years.

In an interview with The Times of London, Hemsworth was asked about what he has to say about directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola criticizing Marvel and its superhero movies. Hemsworth answered—

“It felt harsh, and it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space. Those guys had films that didn’t work too—we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?”

MCU films had received criticisms from Scorsese in 2019 during an interview with Empire. The American filmmaker, best known for The Irishman, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street, had infamously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” While Scorcese admitted those movies are “well made,” he also stated that “it isn’t cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

It was a sentiment that long-time Scorcese friend and fellow director Coppola echoed in a 2022 interview with GQ. The Apocalypse Now director had said that Marvel is “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different.”

“They deserve a little more appreciation” — Chris Hemsworth reflects more about directors critiquing MCU films

When asked about what he thinks of legendary directors critiquing MCU films, Chris Hemsworth, took offense and rebuked those negative comments. The Aussie actor stated—

“[And] cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation.”

Without mentioning any names, Hemsworth also shared the same sentiment against fellow actors who appeared in Marvel films and had made some negative comments. He sarcastically said—

“It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful...put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them.”

For the unversed, Christian Bale, who joined the MCU as Gorr, previously criticized the “monotony” of working on the Thor: Love and Thunder set. Idris Elba, who was also in Thor movies as Heimdall, said that working on reshoots for Thor 2 was “torture.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris Hemsworth also shared about hearing actors talking about a show they did with guilt or shame, which, according to him, has bothered him before. However, the Thor actor added—

“We don’t get paid to make the good lines sound good, but to make the bad ones work.”

That is a lesson that had stuck with him, Hemsworth said.

Chris Hemsworth has been making press rounds for the film Furiosa, where he will play a villainous role. The film is set for a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15 before it hits theaters on May 23 in Australia and the US the day after.

