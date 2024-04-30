Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis: First look, cast, and everything you need to know 

Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Megalopolis has been a much-awaited title by the famous director. Coppola first theorized an idea back in 1983, as per Screenrant, however, consistent delays and hiccups with the production process meant that Coppola could revive the project only in 2019.

Megalopolis began filming in November 2022, and marks the first movie that the director has helmed since the 2011 film Twixt. It is now scheduled to premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie starring Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, and more released its first look on April 30, giving fans a glimpse into the title and increasing the excitement surrounding the film.

Megalopolis releases first official image for Francis Ford Coppola's project

With the decades-long wait coming to an end, the film is set to premiere on May 17, 2024, at the Cannes Film Festival. Set in a futuristic New York City, Megalopolis will follow the story of a young architect named Caesar.

The first image, which was released on April 30, featured two of the major characters, Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia and Adam Driver as Caesar engaged in an intense moment. The movie also earlier shared a poster featuring a futuristic New York City, leaving fans intrigued about the upcoming title.

Apart from the protagonists, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne will also play major roles in the movie and add to the narrative.

After a natural disaster destroys part of the city, Caesar, known as a visionary creator, proposes a utopian rebuild aimed at sustenance. However, the city’s mayor, Frank Cicero, played by Giancarlo Esposito, has other plans.

His daughter, Julia, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, is a noted socialist and will eventually side with Adam Driver’s character in the movie. She will be seen torn between the two men she loves most: her father, and her lover.

The first look left fans delighted as it hinted at the film moving towards its release, possibly without any further incidents. The movie had been in development for years and is known to be inspired by H.G. Wells' famous novel, Things to Come.

The modern retelling of the epic is set to deal with a range of relevant topics such as societal collapse, rebirth, and the various ways in which ambition determines the vision of a working society.

Promised to be a captivating retelling, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis will premiere at Cannes in May. Fans now await further information about the film's theatrical release and look forward to the details about its plot.