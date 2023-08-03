"He couldn't connect with the character": Adam Driver says no to MCU's new Fantastic Four as Reed Richards

The highly anticipated upcoming MCU movie, Fantastic Four, has been creating quite a buzz lately with all the rumors surrounding its star-studded cast. One actor whose name was frequently mentioned in connection with the project was Adam Driver, an acclaimed Hollywood actor.

However, there has been a twist in this story. Adam Driver has recently turned down an offer from Marvel Studios. The offer was none other than the chance to portray Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, in the highly anticipated Fantastic Four film within the MCU.

According to sources from Comic Book on Twitter, Driver had expressed disinterest in the script of the film. His concerns primarily revolved around the character's growth and development, leading him to believe that he couldn't form a connection with the role. During an episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider shared insider information from Marvel, revealing that Adam Driver had doubts about taking on the character:

"They did send the script to Adam Driver some time ago, but he couldn't connect with the character. The script did not speak to him. So this idea [of him being cast] died very quickly," Sneider said.

Acclaimed actor Adam Driver turns down Marvel's Fantastic Four role

Adam Driver has a history of eschewing significant superhero roles, evident from his decision to decline the opportunity to portray Kylo Ren in the acclaimed Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in 2016. This rejection is now joined by Driver's recent choice to turn down the role of Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four.

Jeff Sneider, who is reliable when it comes to Marvel Studios scoops, revealed that Driver had the opportunity to read the script for Fantastic Four. However, it seems that he did not feel a connection with the character of Reed Richards.

This could be because Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four franchise and Kylo Ren portrayed in the Star Wars sequel trilogy are quite different from each other.

Reed Richards is a character known for being both a scientist and a family man whereas Kylo Ren embodies traits of darkness and inner conflict as a villain. It's plausible that Driver might have felt unsure about bringing the level of intensity and charisma to the role of Reed Richards as he did to Kylo Ren. However, the actual reason lies behind the bars.

Another possibility is that Driver might not have found the script for Fantastic Four to be up to par. Due to the writer's strike impacting Hollywood, there could have been delays in developing a script that met his expectations. If Driver wasn't satisfied, with the quality of the script, it's understandable why he would turn down the role.

Who could play Reed Richards in the MCU?

Fantastic Four was initially scheduled by Marvel Studios to be released on February 14, 2025. However, they have since moved the release date to May 2, 2025. This film holds an important place in Marvel's Phase Six and plays a crucial role in the overarching Multiverse Saga and will be directed by Brad Case.

Now, with Driver no longer being considered for the role of Reed Richards, there are a few actors who could potentially take on this character in the MCU. One of them is, Krasinski who has become a fan choice due to his acting abilities and potential to bring Reed Richards to life on screen.

Another talented actor who could portray Reed Richards is Paul Bettany. He is also an actor with a range of roles under his belt. While he may be best known for playing Vision in the MCU, he has also proven himself as a leading man in movies like A Beautiful Mind.