Is Jack Black starring in A Minecraft Movie? Everything to know about his role

A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025, bringing the beloved sandbox video game to the big screen. Directed by Jared Hess, known for Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, the live-action film seems to be a thrilling adventure in the Overworld—a cubic wonderland full of creativity and survival challenges.

Anticipation is growing as fans wonder if Jack Black is starring in A Minecraft Movie. The answer is a resounding yes! Jack Black, the actor known for his comedic timing and larger-than-life personality, plays Steve, the expert crafter from the Minecraft universe. Black's inclusion has sparked excitement and curiosity about how his energy will translate into this iconic game-inspired role.

The movie follows the story of four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—struggling with ordinary problems. Their lives change dramatically when a mysterious portal pulls them into the Overworld, a fantastical world built on imagination.

In this cubic realm, the group must navigate dangers such as Piglins and Zombies while learning to master the art of crafting. With creativity as their tool, they embark on a magical quest to return home. They are guided by Steve, played by Jack Black, whose knowledge of the Overworld becomes essential for their survival.

Jack Black's role in A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black plays Steve, the guide and expert crafter who aids the misfit group in their journey through the Overworld. As reported by People, Black confirmed his role in January 2024 with his characteristic humor, sharing his preparation by reading Minecraft Basics for Dummies. Fans can expect his signature wit and charm to bring a unique twist to Steve, a character traditionally seen as a blank slate in the game.

In an interview with IGN earlier in 2024, Black expressed his excitement for the project. He mentioned:

"I'm in a little movie called Minecraft. I don't want to brag, but it's kind of a big deal."

He also shared practical Minecraft tips, encouraging players to build shelters quickly—a nod to his immersion in the game during filming. Jared Hess, who previously worked with Black on Nacho Libre, described him as “unbelievable in the film,” highlighting his ability to infuse humor and energy into the role.

Black's portrayal of Steve is likely to offer a fresh perspective on the character, adding depth and personality to the iconic Minecraft avatar.

Cast and production

A Minecraft Movie boasts a cast that includes Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen as the four main characters. The film also features Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement in supporting roles.

Directed by Jared Hess, the movie has been filmed on massive soundstages in Auckland, New Zealand, with filming ending in May 2024. Hess, known for telling strange stories, talked about how hard it was to turn an open-world game into a story-driven movie.

When the first teaser of A Minecraft Movie was released by Warner Bros. Pictures in September 2024, it showed some of the Overworld's colorful landscapes, animals that look like squares, and funny interactions between the characters. The teaser suggested that the journey would be fun and exciting, capturing the essence of the game.

As Steve guides the misfits through the Overworld, Black’s comedic timing and dynamic energy are likely to elevate the narrative.

With a release date of April 4, 2025, A Minecraft Movie is poised to be a cinematic adventure.

