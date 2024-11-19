A Minecraft Movie (2025): Everything we know so far

A Minecraft Movie, a live-action adventure comedy based on the popular 2011 game, is set to release on April 4, 2025. The story follows four misfits transported to the pixelated Overworld, where they must unite, use their unique skills, and face enemies like zombies and piglins to find their way home.

Jared Hess, known for Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, has directed A Minecraft Movie with a script by frequent collaborators Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer. The cast features Jason Momoa as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Jack Black as Steve, Emma Myers as Natalie, Danielle Brooks as Dawn, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry.

Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Berry, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement are in undisclosed roles, while YouTuber Valkyrae makes a cameo.

When will A Minecraft Movie be released?

A Minecraft Movie is set to be released on April 4, 2025. Fans of the iconic game can catch the film in theaters across the United States. It will also be available in IMAX for those looking for a larger-than-life experience.

The movie has been in development for years, with several delays along the way, but it’s finally on track to bring the beloved pixelated universe to the big screen.

For how long has A Minecraft Movie been in production?

Talks about adapting the game into a film began in 2014, with Mojang Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures joining forces. Initially, Roy Lee and Jill Messick were set to produce, but the project faced several hurdles, including changes in directors and scripts.

As per Variety, Shawn Levy was the first director attached but left due to creative differences. Rob McElhenney joined in 2015, with a $150 million budget and a release date set for May 24, 2019. However, production stalled, and McElhenney exited in 2018, The Wrap reported.

Peter Sollett was brought in to direct in 2019, but his version also failed to move forward. Jared Hess finally took over in 2022, and Legendary Entertainment co-produced the film. Delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic, caused further setbacks, shifting the original release date multiple times.

Filming eventually began in January 2024 in New Zealand after overcoming the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike that delayed production again. The shoot wrapped in April 2024, with Grant Major designing the sets and Enrique Chediak as cinematographer. Sony Pictures Imageworks handled visual effects. Despite its rocky start, the movie is now on track for an April 2025 release.

The cast of A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie has Jason Momoa, who stars as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, one of the main characters. Emma Myers plays Natalie, Danielle Brooks takes on the role of Dawn, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen portrays Henry. Jack Black is set to play Steve, the expert crafter from the game.

In addition to the main cast, Jennifer Coolidge, Matt Berry, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement have been cast in undisclosed roles. These actors have previously worked with director Jared Hess.

YouTuber Valkyrae will also make a cameo appearance in the film, marking her first big role outside the digital space. The film’s casting process stretched from May 2023 to January 2024, with more names added throughout that period.

The movie will be released in theaters across the United States on April 4, 2025.

