Awkward moment in Netflix's Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight as camera catches unexpected angle of Tyson

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, broadcast live on Netflix, had an unexpected moment that stunned viewers, but not for the action in the ring. Before the fight, during a locker room interview with his son Amir, Tyson was preparing for the match when the cameras inadvertently captured a highly unusual shot.

As Tyson walked away after concluding the interview, the camera momentarily focused on his bare backside before quickly zooming up to his torso. The accidental reveal went live, sparking immediate reactions from fans already grappling with Netflix's technical issues, including buffering and freezing streams.

The moment was part of a night filled with challenges for Netflix, which was hosting its first major sports pay-per-view event.

Netflix faced technical difficulties during the live stream of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Netflix's livestream of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight faced widespread technical glitches, frustrating millions of viewers. Over 90,000 complaints were reported on Downdetector during the event, with 86% citing streaming issues like excessive buffering and poor video resolution. Other problems included server connection errors and login failures.

Many users received error messages suggesting internet connection issues, though the problem was widespread across regions. The glitches peaked during the main fight, sparking the hashtag #NetflixCrash on social media. Despite being a high-profile event, Netflix has yet to release an official statement addressing the issue.

Adding to the streaming platform's setbacks, the accidental showcasing of Tyson's buttocks went viral, with fans clipping the video and sharing it on social media. Some fans took to X to express their shock over Netflix showing the uncensored video, with one user exclaiming,

“The most memorable part of tonight not even being the trash fight but mike tysons bare a*s #TysonPaul"

Another user commented

"Turned on Netflix just to see 58 year old Mike Tysons butt cheeks."

What happened in the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul?

On November 15, 2024, Jake Paul faced off against Mike Tyson in an eight-round heavyweight boxing match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight, highly anticipated for its pairing of a YouTuber-turned-boxer and the legendary "Iron Mike," was broadcast live on Netflix and had a packed audience of 80,000 in attendance.

The event was pitting the youthful energy of Paul, who was on a four-fight winning streak, against the veteran experience of Tyson, who was coming out of retirement for this bout.

Jake Paul emerged victorious through a unanimous decision after eight rounds. Judges scored the fight decisively in Paul's favor, showing his improved skills and strategic edge in the ring. While Paul’s record now stands at 11-1 with seven knockouts, Tyson added another loss to his storied career, bringing his record to 50-7 with 44 knockouts.

Paul relied on his superior conditioning and quick footwork, often outpacing Tyson, who had not fought professionally in nearly two decades. The stats underscored Paul’s dominance; he landed a higher percentage of punches, with effective jabs and combinations keeping Tyson on the defensive for much of the match. Despite moments of aggression, Tyson struggled to match Paul’s output or sustain offensive momentum.

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is available on demand on Netflix.

