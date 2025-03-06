The Parenting: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Parenting is an eagerly anticipated comedy-horror film that is set to premiere on Max on March 13, 2025. The film, directed by Craig Johnson and written by Kent Sublette, is hilarious and terrifying. As the film nears its release, fans are eager to see how horror and comedy blend.

The film follows Rohan and Josh, a gay couple who rent a country house for a weekend to introduce their parents. The movie was primarily filmed in Massachusetts. Kent Sublette wrote the script, which has a good mix of comedy and horror.

Rohan and Josh's relationship is complicated by their parents, one traditional and the other laid-back. When tensions rise, the haunted house and its terrifying presence unite the families to survive. A poltergeist-fueled haunting causes possessions and chaos, forcing the young couple and their BFF Sara to finally stop the evil entity.

The Parenting will release on March 13, 2025

The Parenting will air on Max on March 13, 2025. The film was made over the course of two years and will now be shown on the Max platform. It has a strange mix of humor and horror. From the beginning of planning in 2021 to the announcement of casting in 2022, the movie has gotten a lot of attention.

Plot of the movie

The film is about a young gay couple named Rohan and Josh who invite their parents to a country house for the weekend. They want to meet each other's families, but things quickly go bad over the weekend. As things get tense between Sharon and Frank, the strict parents, and Liddy and Cliff, the more laid-back parents, strange things start to happen in the house.

They quickly learn that the rental is haunted by a malevolent spirit that has haunted the house for 400 years. As supernatural forces take over, one of the parents gets possessed, which causes chaos for the whole group.

With the help of their nosy friend Sara, Rohan and Josh have to deal with the fighting in their family and the evil that is after them. As the families work together to fight off the demon and get through the nightmare weekend, the movie is both scary and funny.

The Parenting cast

The Parenting has a large cast, with Nik Dodani as Rohan and Brandon Flynn as Josh. The couple has to deal with the problems of introducing their families to each other in less-than-ideal conditions. Each actor brings a different energy to the role.

They are joined by Dean Norris as Cliff, Edie Falco as Sharon, Lisa Kudrow as Liddy, and Brian Cox as Frank. Parker Posey plays Brigitte, a strange local, and Vivian Bang plays Sara, her bossy best friend.

Lisa Kudrow (Friends) and Edie Falco (The Sopranos) deliver strong performances. Brian Cox, who is known for his work on Succession, brings a serious tone to the family drama, which makes it even funnier.

What’s in the trailer?

The Parenting's trailer is just as funny as the premise makes it sound. It starts with thumping sounds that are loud and unsettling and seem to come from nowhere. As the characters try to figure out what's going on, stranger things start to happen, like a parent being possessed and an encounter with a demon dog.

In the trailer, Rohan and Josh, a young couple, are shown struggling to keep the peace while their families react to the chaos going on around them.

There are scenes where characters are being sarcastic and making silly choices. Some characters say that the demon dog should be killed by sticking a finger up its rearside, and others yell at their parents. The dialogue looks like it will be both funny and crazy.

There's also a feeling that bad things are about to happen as the characters learn how dangerous the supernatural forces they are dealing with are. The trailer makes you think that the movie will be both funny and scary. In the end, the families work together to fight the evil spirit that is haunting the house.

The Parenting premieres on Max on March 13, 2025.

