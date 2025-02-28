Seven Veils: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The upcoming drama film Seven Veils is set to be released on March 7, 2025. In the movie, Amanda Seyfried (Mank), who was nominated for an Oscar, reunites with Atom Egoyan, who wrote and directed the movie. The last time they worked together was on the 2009 movie Chloe.

Ad

The movie, made by XYZ Films and Variance Films, is about opera and how people deal with personal trauma and express themselves through art. The movie first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (2023) and again at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2024. Seven Veils recounts Jeanine, a theater director who returns to the opera scene after years away.

Tasked with presenting Salome, the famous work of her mentor, she battles terrible past memories. Jeanine battles to juggle her emotional turmoil and professional obligations as her personal trauma resurfaces.

Ad

Trending

Seven Veils: Release date, plot, production details, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seven Veils is set to come out in theaters on March 7, 2025. Five companies—Rhombus Media, Ego Film Arts, Cinetic Media, IPR.VC, and Crave—worked together on the project. The film is set to have a wide release in the United States and around the world after principal photography wrapped up in Toronto in March 2023.

Amanda Seyfried works again with Atom Egoyan, who directed Chloe over a decade ago. Egoyan wrote Seven Veils as a way to look into the opera Salome and its themes of power, desire, and manipulation. This movie seems to be an attempt to combine opera with modern filmmaking, giving the old production a new look.

Ad

The plot of Seven Veils

In Seven Veils, Jeanine is a theater director who returns to the opera world after being away for years. She has to put on the opera Salome, which was written by her former mentor.

As Jeanine gets more involved with the production, she has to deal with painful memories from her past. These repressed traumas start to affect her personal and professional life, making her feel less stable.

Ad

The film opens in an opera house, where the real world and the world of acting or performance cross. Jeanine battles with her past but also has to deal with the pressure of performing a well-known show and the feelings that resurfaced. The plot is strengthened even if the characters experience a lot of emotional swings.

Cast of the movie

The lead role is played by Amanda Seyfried, a theater director named Jeanine, who faces her past as she prepares for the opera Salome.

Ad

Along with Seyfried, Douglas Smith as Luke, Vinessa Antoine as Rachel, and Rebecca Liddiard as Clea will also be in the movie. Aside from those mentioned, Michael Kupfer-Radecky plays Johann/John the Baptist, and Ambur Braid plays Salome.

Seven Veils: What's in the trailer?

Ad

The movie trailer gives the viewers an idea of how psychologically complicated the movie is. In the beginning, scary music and voiceovers set a creepy mood. The storyline is about Jeanine's inner struggle as she gets ready for the opera production while memories from the past keep coming back to haunt her.

The trailer reveals Jeanine's emotional state as she struggles with memories of Charles, someone who is dead but still has a big impact on her mind. There is also a hint that Jeanine's return to the world of opera might not be as easy as it seems.

Ad

Seven Veils will be released on March 7, 2025, in cinemas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback