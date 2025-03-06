We're All Gonna Die: Full list of cast explored

We're All Gonna Die is a sci-fi romantic comedy scheduled for release on March 7, 2025. It is directed by Matthew Arnold and Freddie Wong from a screenplay by Arnold, Will Campos, and Beth May. Arnold and Wong are most widely known as the co-founders of RocketJump, a YouTube channel where they used to post VFX-driven shorts.

We're All Gonna Die is Arnold and Wong's feature film debut. The self-financed and independently owned movie premiered at the South by South West (SXSW) film festival in 2024. The movie stars Jordan Rodrigues and Ashly Burch in the lead roles. Several other actors appear in the film besides them.

List of the complete cast of We're All Gonna Die

1) Ashly Burch as Thalia

Ashly Burch as Thalia in We're All Gonna Die (Image via YouTube/RocketJump)

Ashly Burch plays the role of Thalia, a struggling beekeeper on a road trip in pursuit of her teleported bees. She reluctantly lets a stranger, another victim of the 10,000 mile long tentacle that teleports stuff from one place to another, tag along with her on the road trip.

Burch has done voice roles in such video games as The Last of Us Part II, Borderlands, and Marvel's Avengers. She has also done voice roles in animated movies such as Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three. Further, she stars as Rachel in the Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest, on which she also serves as a co-writer, director and producer.

2) Jordan Rodrigues as Kai

Jordan Rodrigues as Kai in We're All Gonna Die (Image via YouTube/RocketJump)

Australian actor Jordan Rodrigues appears as Kai, an emotionally unstable EMT who persuades Thalia to let him join her on the road trip in hopes of retrieving the stuff that the tentacle teleported.

Rodrigues is widely known for his role as Trey Emory in the Hulu original series Light as a Feather which earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. He portrayed the character Miguel McPherson in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. He has also appeared in the Disney+ TV series National Treasure: Edge of History.

3) Indiana Arnold as Older Child

Indiana Arnold (Image via Instagram/indianaarnold_official)

Indiana Arnold is credited as the character Older Child on IMDb. Much else is not known about that character as of now. Arnold's other feature film credits are Ashes and A Parent's Nightmare.

Born in November 2012 in Minnesota, Arnold began acting when he was 4. His first professional acting gig was a commercial for Smarte Carte. He has appeared in several children's theater plays and also had a role in the short film, Blossom.

4) Serenity Grace Russell as Amber

Serenity Grace Russell appears as Amber in the movie. There is no information revealed regarding this character either. Russell is a child actress with credits in the TV series 9-1-1: Lone Star and Magnum P.I. She also appeared in the 2024 movie Forty-Seven Days with Jesus.

Other actors who appear in We're All Gonna Die

Besides the aforementioned actors, several other actors appear in We're All Gonna Die. Here is a list of those actors and the characters they play:

Nevada Arnold as Stung Child

Olivia Cade as Martha (Gas Station Attendant)

Alexander Chard as Dave

Ealie W. Dixon as Father-in-Law

Phillip Estes as Lumberjack

Diana Gaitirira as Driver

Joshua Hinson as Hiker

Andrew Keller as Armed Guard

Ruben Madera as Repairman

Chase Mangum as Hunter

Clayton McInerney as Hat Guy

Regina McKee Redwing as Grandparent

Ken Narasaki as Father

Vin Vescio as Ralph

