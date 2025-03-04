Bloat (2025): Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Bloat (2025) has finally announced its release date after years of anticipation. Fans of horror and suspense can mark their calendars for March 7, 2025, as the film will hit theaters, digital platforms, and on-demand services.

This Pablo Absento-directed psychological horror thriller explores an ancient demon's terrifying power. After a terrifying near-drowning, the film's young protagonist is possessed by a malevolent spirit, upsetting the family.

Bloat follows a young boy who nearly drowns in a lake while on vacation in Japan. After the accident, the boy acts strangely, making his parents worry he's possessed. They must save their son in time, but the Kappa demon inside him threatens his life and his family. An enemy more terrifying than they could imagine threatens the family as tensions rise.

Bloat combines Japanese folklore with modern horror to captivate and haunt. Screenlife, popularized by Unfriended and Searching, tells the story through the characters' devices. This modern horror film deepens and involves the audience in a terrifying world where digital communication and reality collide.

Bloat is scheduled for March 7, 2025. In theaters, online, and on-demand, fans can watch it. In traditional and digital formats, Lionsgate distributes the film to a wide audience. Bloat is expected to draw supernatural horror and tech-driven storytelling fans with its unique style and chilling premise.

Plot of Bloat

The story of the movie starts while on vacation in Japan. Kyle almost drowns in a lake and starts acting strangely. What horrifies his family is learning that the accident has brought out a bad spirit in him. According to Japanese folklore, the demon, a legendary monster called a Kappa, haunts lakes and rivers.

Kyle is controlled by the Kappa, which wishes to harm him and his family. Meanwhile, his parents, played by Ben McKenzie and Bojana Novakovic, are rushing to find a way to protect their son from the evil spirit.

Being famous for eating souls, the Kappa has taken over Kyle's body and is using the fears and emotions of his family to cause chaos. Issues get worse as Kyle's unpredictable and harmful actions get worse.

The family has to deal with this scary reality, where every attempt to save Kyle seems to send him further into the monster's grasp. It tests the family's bond, and they have to make tough decisions to save him before it's too late.

Cast of Bloat

Ben McKenzie (from Gotham) and Bojana Novakovic (from Beyond Skyline) play the worried parents who are trying hard to save their son.

The rest of the cast includes Sawyer Jones, who was in Antlers before, and Malcolm Fuller, who is best known for his role in New Amsterdam. Other notable actors in the movie are Kane Kosugi and the talented Japanese cast, who all add to the creepy atmosphere.

Trailer of the movie

The trailer gives the viewers a sneak peek at the scary story, and as Kyle's behavior gets crazier. The family is seen trying to talk on video calls while the boy, who is now possessed, acts violently and in a disturbing way.

As the family realizes that this is not a normal recovery process, the trailer builds a sense of urgency with the scary sounds and frantic calls for help. In the trailer, one of the most interesting parts is when the parents start to think that their son's illness might be connected to an old demon, which leads them to find out a scary truth about the being that is controlling him.

In addition, the trailer shows how technology is used to record the horrible events as they happen. It's creepy and immersive to see how the main character's father uses real-time streaming to keep an eye on his family's progress. The scary Kappa that lives inside the boy makes every moment feel like a race against time, which adds to the tension.

Bloat will be available in theatres on March 7, 2025

