In the Lost Lands: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

In the Lost Lands is set to release in the US on March 7, 2025. This thrilling movie, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, is based on George R.R. Martin's short story of the same name. After years of development and delays, the film is finally ready for release.

The story follows a strong witch named Gray Alys, who is sent by a queen into the haunted wilderness of the Lost Lands. Her job is to find a magical ability that can turn a person into a werewolf. Gray Alys has to find her way through a dangerous world full of hostile creatures and dangerous enemies with the help of her mysterious hunter guide, Boyce.

In the Lost Lands is set to be released in the US on March 7, 2025. The movie will be distributed in North America by Vertical and in Germany and Poland by Constantin Film Verleih.

The film's production faced multiple delays. Originally announced in 2015, the project encountered many setbacks before it could finally start. After more than ten years in development, fans are eager to see how Martin's complex world would be brought to life on the big screen.

Plot overview: In the Lost Lands

Following a major war, the world is now completely destroyed, leaving only the scary Lost Lands. To get a magical power, a queen willing to take any risk sends Gray Alys into this abandoned land. She thinks this power could let her turn into a werewolf.

Gray Alys, accompanied by Boyce, is on her dangerous journey. Boyce is an experienced hunter who has lived through the dangerous parts of the Lost Lands. Along with other dark creatures, they face demons and cruel enemies. As they go deeper into the Lost Lands, their mission quickly turns into a fight for survival, and Gray's powers show themselves in ways that no one could have imagined.

Cast of the movie

Fans are expected to enjoy seeing Milla Jovovich take on the role of Grey Alys. She is known for her roles in Resident Evil and The Fifth Element. Dave Bautista plays Boyce, a skilled hunter who leads Grey Alys through the Lost Lands. Bautista is well known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune.

In addition to these stars, Arly Jover plays Ash, Amara Okereke plays Melange, and Fraser James plays Patriarch Johan. Along with Deirdre Mullins, Simon Lööf, and several other actors, the movie explores how their characters live in this dark and strange world.

What’s in the In the Lost Lands trailer?

The official trailer for In the Lost Lands sets the tone for a thrilling and beautiful adventure. "If you've got the time and the stomach for it, I've got a story for you," Dave Bautista's character Boyce tells the audience at the beginning of the trailer. He talks about how the Lost Lands came to be.

The Lost Lands is a world after the end of the world, destroyed by war, where only the most dangerous creatures have survived. The trailer then shows Grey Alys, played by Milla Jovovich, who sets out to find a magical power that will allow her to turn into a werewolf.

Throughout the trailer, viewers catch glimpses of the perilous journey faced by Grey and Boyce. The Lost Lands are depicted as an unforgiving place filled with battles against fire, monsters, and skeletal beings. The visuals are striking, featuring a stark, one-color palette dominated by yellowish browns in daytime scenes.

