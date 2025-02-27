Cold Wallet: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Cold Wallet is set to be released in the United States on February 28, 2025, by Well Go USA Entertainment. The film generated attention and appreciation after its premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in March 2024.

Ad

The movie is a mix of suspense, crime, and action. It is about cryptocurrency fraud and how a group of investors who have been scammed take extreme steps to get back the money that was stolen. Cold Wallet was written by John Hibey and directed by Cutter Hodierne.

Raúl Castillo stars as Billy, a father who is divorced and has lost a lot of money on a currency called Tulip Coin due to a fraud. However, a hacker named Eva (Melonie Diaz) and Billy's friend Dom (Tony Cavalero) come up with a plan.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Cold Wallet releases on February 28, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cold Wallet has a runtime of about 1 hour and 33 minutes. The movie shows the mental and emotional pain that people go through when they lose everything in a crypto scam.

What Cold Wallet is all about

Billy is a father who was hoping to start over with his Tulip Coin investments. But his hopes are dashed when the exchange fails after the CEO is said to have died. However, hacker Eva soon tells him that the CEO is still alive and hiding in a mansion. Together with Dom, they plan a dangerous heist to get into the mansion and get their money back.

Ad

Things start to fall apart when their hostage, Charles, tries to control the situation. What starts out as a simple plan for revenge quickly turns into a crazy night of lies, manipulation, and turns no one saw coming.

Cast of Cold Wallet

Expand Tweet

Ad

Billy, played by Raúl Castillo, is a father who lost everything in the cryptocurrency scam. Eva, played by Melonie Diaz, is a hacker who helps Billy figure out what the scam was really about and get his money back.

Tony Cavalero plays Dom, Billy's pacifist friend who gets involved in the story even though he does not want to at first. Josh Brener plays Charles Hegel, a heartless crypto mogul whose lies and schemes put the whole group in danger.

Ad

Otoja Abit plays FBI Agent Jonathan, Genevieve Adams plays Kelly, and Elizabeth Aspenlieder stars as Simsie, among others.

Trailer analysis

Ad

The trailer for Cold Wallet offers a sneak peek at what is to come. At the beginning of the video, there is a news report, which discusses the steep decline of the fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange that initially promised big profits.

Things go bad when customers cannot retrieve their money. Viewers find out that Charles Hegel, the CEO of the exchange, has faked his own death. This makes a group of investors angry because they want their stolen money back.

Ad

Things get more tense as Billy, Eva, and Dom make plans to break into Charles's mansion, where he is hiding with the cold wallet that holds the stolen crypto assets. The trailer shows the three of them getting ready for the break-in.

Based on the trailer, it seems as though the characters entering the mansion would be in risk. Charles is a master manipulator trying to turn everyone in the group against each other.

Ad

There is a scene in the trailer where the people have to deal with the moral fallout of their actions. Along with strong scenes of conflict and betrayal, the characters battle with their emotions and decisions as things deteriorate.

The trailer sets the mood for a high-stakes crime thriller, as fans can expect to see how the characters handle the mission's many turns.

Cold Wallet will be available in theatres starting February 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback