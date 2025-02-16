Paddington in Peru Soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

The Paddington in Peru was released on February 14, 2025. This live-action animated comedy film, directed by Dougal Wilson is his feature directorial debut. As the third installment in the Paddington film series, the movie continues the adventures of the beloved bear, Paddington, as he starts a journey back to his homeland.

Ad

Paddington gets a letter from the house for retired bears in Peru in this installment, telling him Aunt Lucy sorely misses him and is behaving unusually. Concerned, Paddington and the Brown family choose to see her by way of travel to Peru. When they arrive, Aunt Lucy has vanished from the forest leaving just her glasses and bracelet behind.

Dario Marianelli's soundtrack for the movie adds to the emotional depth of the movie. Renowned for his work on films such as Atonement and Pride & Prejudice, Marianelli brings his unique approach to Paddington in Peru.

Ad

Trending

Looking into Paddington in Peru soundtrack

Ad

The music on Paddington in Peru is a mix of orchestral pieces and vocal performances that go well with the story of the movie. Here is a full list of all the songs that were used in the movie:

A Dangerous Orange Dario Marianelli

Letter to Peru Dario Marianelli

The Search Begins Dario Marianelli

Rapids Waltz Dario Marianelli

The Ancestor Dario Marianelli

The Dream Dario Marianelli

Jungle Trek Dario Marianelli

Hunter Dario Marianelli

The Secret Room Dario Marianelli

Rumi Rock Dario Marianelli

The Miracle Dario Marianelli

Chased Dario Marianelli

Gina's Story Dario Marianelli

Boom Dario Marianelli

Cousin Clarissa Dario Marianelli

Dear Aunt Lucy Dario Marianelli

Your Guests Are Here Dario Marianelli

Let's Prepare for Paddington Olivia Colman

Rough Landing Dario Marianelli

The Monastery Dario Marianelli

Photo Booth Dario Marianelli

Very Beary Dario Marianelli

El Dorado Dario Marianelli

On Top Of The World Imagine Dragons

Ad

Paddington in Peru plot analysis

Ad

A letter from the home for retired bears in Peru tells Paddington that Aunt Lucy really misses him and is acting strangely. They are worried; Paddington and the Brown family decide to go to Peru to see her.

When they get there, the Reverend Mother tells them that Aunt Lucy has disappeared into the jungle, leaving only her glasses and bracelet behind. Paddington finds a map in her cabin that leads to a place called Rumi Rock. This is the first clue they need to start their journey. The Reverend Mother and Mrs. Bird stay behind while the rest of the Brown family goes on their adventure.

Ad

They hire Hunter Cabot and his daughter Gina, a treasure hunter, to take them down the river. Hunter is crazy about finding gold, so he is interested in Paddington's bracelet because he thinks it has something to do with the mythical lost city of El Dorado. As he is too greedy, he throws Gina off the boat and the group goes down with it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paddington gets to Rumi Rock without his family and finds Hunter waiting there. Paddington listens for strange calls in the hopes that they will lead him to Aunt Lucy. The Browns and Gina work together to find him and save him.

In a final showdown at an old Incan fort, they find out the truth: the Reverend Mother, Clarissa Cabot, planned Aunt Lucy's disappearance to get Paddington to go to Peru. The adventure takes them to El Dorado, which turns out to be a secret bear home. Aunt Lucy is found, and Paddington and his family decide to go back to London.

Ad

Paddington in Peru premiered on February 14, 2025, and is running in theatres now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback