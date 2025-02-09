How long is Paddington in Peru? Runtime and other details explored

Paddington in Peru is the highly anticipated third installment in the beloved Paddington film series, delivering another heartwarming and adventurous journey with the lovable marmalade-loving bear.

The film, directed by Dougal Wilson in his feature directorial debut, runs for 106 minutes. It offers a perfect balance of action, humor, and heartfelt moments. Following the success of Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017), this latest chapter continues to capture the essence of Michael Bond’s cherished stories while taking Paddington and his family on an exciting trip to his homeland in Peru.

Paddington in Peru was released in UK cinemas on November 8, 2024. The film takes viewers on an adventure across the jungles of Peru, introducing new characters, unexpected twists, and a deeper exploration of Paddington’s origins.

Exploring in detail the watch time of Paddington in Peru

The official runtime of Paddington in Peru is 106 minutes (1 hour and 46 minutes). This makes it slightly longer than the first film, Paddington (95 minutes), and Paddington 2 (103 minutes). The runtime allows for a well-paced narrative, giving audiences enough time to enjoy the humor, action, and emotional depth that have defined the franchise.

With its family-friendly runtime, Paddington in Peru balances lighthearted moments with adventure and heartfelt themes, ensuring that it remains engaging from start to finish.

What is Paddington in Peru about?

Paddington in Peru follows Paddington and the Brown family as they embark on a journey to the jungles of Peru to visit Aunt Lucy, only to find that she has mysteriously gone missing. The adventure quickly turns into a quest to uncover the truth behind her disappearance, leading them into the heart of the Peruvian jungle.

Along the way, they encounter treasure hunters, ancient secrets, and a hidden world that connects to Paddington’s past.

The story begins when Paddington receives a letter from the home for retired bears, stating that Aunt Lucy deeply misses him and has been acting strangely. Concerned for her well-being, Paddington convinces Mr. and Mrs. Brown and their children, Judy and Jonathan, to travel to Peru to find her.

Upon arriving, they learn from the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman) that Aunt Lucy disappeared into the jungle, leaving only her glasses and bracelet behind.

As they begin their search, the Browns team up with Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas), a treasure hunter, and his daughter Gina (Carla Tous), who warn them about the dangers of Rumi Rock, a mysterious location said to be the entrance to El Dorado.

However, their expedition is thrown into chaos when treachery, ancient secrets, and long-lost family connections come to light.

Paddington soon discovers the hidden truth about his origins and finds himself at the center of a race against time to save Aunt Lucy. With the help of his family and friends, he must navigate treacherous terrain, outwit dangerous foes, and embrace the lessons of courage and kindness that have always defined him.

Cast details of Paddington in Peru explored

The film features a mix of returning fan favorites and exciting new additions to the Paddington universe.

Returning cast members:

Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, the kind-hearted bear who embarks on a journey to Peru.

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Paddington’s adoptive father.

Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown, replacing Sally Hawkins as Paddington’s warm and caring adoptive mother.

Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, the no-nonsense housekeeper of the Brown family.

Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber, the friendly antique shop owner.

New additions to the cast:

Olivia Colman as Clarissa Cabot / The Reverend Mother, a mysterious figure with hidden motives.

Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot, a treasure hunter with an obsession for finding El Dorado.

Carla Tous as Gina Cabot, Hunter’s daughter, who struggles with her father’s relentless pursuit of treasure.

Hayley Atwell as Madison, a supporting character in the adventure.

Additionally, Hugh Grant makes an uncredited cameo as Phoenix Buchanan, reprising his role from Paddington 2.

Paddington in Peru is slated to release on February 14, 2025.

