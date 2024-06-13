Why isn't Sally Hawkins in Paddington 3? Reason explored

Paddington released in 2014, took the box office by surprise as the eponymous anthropomorphic bear struck a chord with the fans. The 2017 sequel broke records upon its release and even held a hundred percent rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The third installment of the film titled Paddington in Peru released the first trailer on June 12 and fans could not be more excited. However, one of the most prominent changes seen in the newly released trailer is a change in the character of Mrs. Brown.

Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins in the role of Mrs. Brown in the third film of the franchise. The change was confirmed back in 2023 when the cast list for the upcoming film was confirmed. There are no controversies surrounding Sally Hawkin's exit from the Paddington franchise as the actress felt that it was time for her to move on from the role.

Who is replacing Sally Hawkins in Paddington 3?

Emily Mortimer as Mrs. Brown in the film (image via StudiocanalUK)

Sally Hawkins has been replaced by Emily Mortimer in the upcoming installment of the film. Emily Mortimer recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series The New Look. Emily Mortimer is an accomplished actress, having featured in series such as The Newsroom and Doll & Em. As per the trailer, the actress looks like she would likely fit well into the role of Mrs. Brown.

Sally Hawkins did not specify any exact reason for her departure from the popular film franchise. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, she said the following:

"For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can't get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special."

She further said:

"She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own. However, I am, and will always be, in love with Paddington's world. I already greatly miss my on- and off-screen family."

The Golden Globe-winning actress Sally Hawkins played the role of Mary Brown who was one of the integral characters and was responsible for helping the bear find a home in the first film.

Everything we know so far about Paddington 3

As per the newly released trailer, the plot will follow Paddington Brown (voiced by Ben Whishaw) who decides to visit his aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton) in Peru. However, upon arriving in Peru, the bear realizes that his aunt is missing in action as she has ventured off deep into the Peruvian Amazon forest to conduct research.

The official logline of the upcoming film reads:

"PADDINGTON IN PERU brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru."

The upcoming film has been directed by Dougal Wilson based on a screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont.

How did they shoot Paddington?

The third installment of the film has been in development since 2021 as per reports. The principal photography commenced in July 2023 and the film was shot across the United Kingdom, Peru, and Colombia.

The animation company Framestore has created the eponymous bear using motion capture and CGI technology. They focus on minor details such as his hair movement, his slightly chubby appearance, and the wide range of emotions expressed by the bear.

Stay tuned for the release of Paddington in Peru across theaters on November 8, 2024.