The Last Thing He Told Me renewed for new season on Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave's 2021 novel of the same name, has officially been renewed for another season on Apple TV+ after having the first season in 2023. Interestingly, the second season will be based on the upcoming novel by Laura Dave, which is set to release in 2025. Therefore, it implies that the release of the second season will be delayed.

The acclaimed Apple TV+ series revolves around Hannah Hall (played by Jennifer Garner) and her budding relationship with her stepdaughter (played by Angourie Rice) as the former searches for her recently missing husband. The first season contained the entire story of the first novel over its seven-episode run.

While it will still be time before The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 comes to Apple TV+, it has already been confirmed that Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and David Morse, will all return for their respective roles in the upcoming season.

The Last Thing He Told Me becomes a rare limited series to be renewed

Limited shows are typically marketed as such and seldom get a second season. But despite The Last Thing He Told Me being marketed as a limited series, and a sequel book also yet to come, Apple TV+ has unexpectedly renewed it.

The series will proceed after the second novel by Laura Dave comes out in 2025.

Jennifer Garner, who also works as an executive producer in the series, said in a recent statement in the wake of the renewal:

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel...The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story."

She added:

"I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to Season 2! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

The remaining cast details and the exact dates of when the series will start shooting and ultimately start airing haven't been disclosed yet, but fans can expect some good news soon enough.

Meanwhile, the first season of The Last Thing He Told Me is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.