8 best graphic novel adaptations to watch ahead of The Crow

Graphic novels have witnessed a spike in popularity over the years, so it is only natural for more graphic novel adaptations to grace the screen. Usually, filmmakers choose stories that are already popular among readers. But a well-liked title doesn't necessarily mean box office success, as the cinematic version may not match the expectations of readers who know the material inside and out.

Like movies based on novels, some graphic novel adaptations surprise readers in a good way while others fail to impress. The 1994 movie The Crow based on James O'Barr's graphic novel, earning $94 million against its $23 million budget counts as a good surprise. This year, the remake, also titled The Crow, is set to reinvent the film series that suffered from lackluster succeeding titles.

The trailer for the new Bill Skarsgård-led supernatural movie with unbridled violence and sweet revenge looks promising. Fans of the graphic novel will be hopeful that it can recreate the success of the 1994 movie. Like The Crow, other quality graphic novel adaptations capture the vision and essence of the source material.

Oldboy, Sin City and six other graphic novel adaptations that transform illustrated panels into memorable cinema

1) Ghost World (2001)

The stars of this graphic novel adaptation are Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson, who play intelligent teenagers with a cynical outlook on life. They hang out exclusively with each other. However, their joined-at-the-hip dynamic crumbles when Birch's character, Enid, becomes invested in the life of an older man played by Steve Buscemi.

Director Terry Zwigoff doesn't falter in capturing the dark yet witty tone that fans of Daniel Clowes' graphic novel know well. Another aspect that works in the movie's favor is its realistic portrayal of growing up, which can be agonizing and confusing one moment and meaningful and memorable the next.

2) Oldboy (2003)

This particular graphic novel adaptation is loosely based on a series written by Garon Tsuchiya. In the lead is Choi Min-sik, who plays Oh Dae-su. He is set free after being held captive for 15 years without an explanation. He vows to find his captor and get to the bottom of the mystery.

Director Park Chan-wook manages to maintain the raw intensity of the narrative without compromising on cinematic appeal. In run-off-the-mill action movies, over-stimulated stunts often distract the viewer from the plot. But in this graphic novel adaptation, the well-choreographed fight scenes help to progress the narrative and not overshadow it.

3) American Splendor (2003)

Graphic novel adaptations aren't usually biographical but this movie is one of the exceptions. Paul Giamatti brings the story of comic book writer Harvey Pekar alive on-screen under the directorial guidance of Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. Even viewers who haven't read American Splendor will be able to relate to Pekar's journey and witty sense of humor.

The interesting way the narrative blends performances by actors with striking animation and snippets of real interviews is worth watching.

4) A History of Violence (2005)

This Viggo Mortensen starrer graphic novel adaptation is based on John Wagner's work. At the center of the story is a small-time diner owner named Tom Stall. He doesn't meddle in other people's affairs but when two miscreants threaten one of his staff, he fights back.

To everyone's surprise, he has little trouble killing them both. After he makes the news for his heroic actions, enemies from his past come looking for him.

There is no questioning David Cronenberg's expertise in violence-driven narratives. However, with the title, the reputed director offers character-driven storytelling that toes the lines between action and drama.

5) Sin City (2005)

Many time live-action adaptations don't exactly capture the look of the graphic novels they are based on. However, when it comes to this graphic novel adaptation, it feels like the characters jumped right out of the panels of the book. The central characters are struggling with different personal problems, but all of them are tied to the corruption and violence rampant in the city they live in.

The likeness between the novel and the movie can have something to do with the fact that the writer behind the adapted novel, Frank Miller, is also on the direction panel along with Robert Rodriguez. Apart from the great visuals, the graphic novel adaptation also boasts a star-studded lineup who pull their weight.

6) Persepolis (2007)

Like American Splendor, this graphic novel adaptation is also based on personal experiences. Based on Marjane Satrapi's much-talked about novel, it explores what it was like for a young girl to transition into a young woman while adjusting to the radical changes taking shape during and after the Islamic Revolution.

With Satrapi in the director's seat, the narrative never really strays from the source. What's most interesting is that even in black and white, the graphic novel adaptation is still able to represent the vibrancy of the characters.

7) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Edgar Wright directed this graphic novel adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved series. Michael Cera plays Scott Pilgrim, he is part of a band who wants to land a record deal. However, he gets sidetracked when he meets the mysterious Ramona Flowers, portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

His efforts to win her over don't go as planned when he finds himself pitted against her powerful exes. While O'Malley's somewhat flawed but still quite cool characters are a treat to watch, it is the witty, sarcastic dialogue that really hooks the viewer in.

8) The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

Phoebe Gloeckner's diaristic graphic novel is the inspiration for this graphic novel adaptation. Bel Powley plays Minnie, a 15-year-old teenager who wants to lose her virginity. She pursues intimate relationships with several suitors and with each experience, she learns a little more about love, attraction and herself.

Despite the racy theme, director Marielle Heller presents the story in a manner that doesn't malign the spirited young protagonist who is questioning her sexuality like most teens her age. Yes, she makes mistakes along the way but that's also how she learns.

Before catching the release of The Crow on June 7, 2024, be sure to check out these graphic novel adaptations that bring your beloved works of art to the screen.