Will Daredevil Born Again be based on the comic of the same name? Exploring details

Daredevil Born Again is easily the most anticipated project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Continuing the story of Matt Murdock after Daredevil Season 3, many fans are excited to see exactly where the story might go. With the return of Charlie Cox as the character, the hype just keeps growing.

While details about the plot haven't been made available yet, the interesting thing is that Daredevil Born Again also shares its name with a highly popular comic of the same name. This has had many wondering whether the show will follow the story of the comic or not.

What is Daredevil Born Again (comic) about?

Expand Tweet

The Daredevil Born Again comic is referred to by many as the defining Daredevil story of all time. Written by comic legend Frank Miller with art done by David Mazzucchelli, the story is a deconstruction of who Daredevil is and questions a lot of the hero's moral dilemmas.

The story follows Matt Murdock who has his identity as Daredevil ousted by Karen Page. When Kingpin learns of this, he sets out to ruin Murdock's life by targeting everything that's close to him - his career, relationships, friendships, and more.

This puts Matt in a difficult position as the rivalry between Daredevil and Kingpin is presented at its peak here.

Expand Tweet

The story also sees Kingpin hire a serial killer to dress up as Daredevil and commit acts of atrocities in his name to ruin his identity. This leaves Matt in a state of insanity as he must battle out of this adversity. It also hugely explores his catholicism.

Will the Disney+ show adapt this story?

Expand Tweet

Well, the clear answer to this is no; the Disney+ Daredevil Born Again will be telling a story of its own. The reason behind this is that Daredevil Season 3 has already done a loose adaptation of the Frank Miller-written comic book.

Many of the themes present that season are directly lifted from the comic, and it also sees Wilson Fisk try to ruin Daredevil's life after getting out of prison. He also hires Benjamin Poindexter (Bullseye) to dress up as Daredevil to go on a rampage. So, it is certain that the upcoming show will be telling a story of its own.

Expand Tweet

According to leaks from the set, it looks like Daredevil Born Again will be loosely adapting Charles Soule's run on the character. The ending for Echo set up Wilson Fisk to run as the Mayor of New York City, and this is a huge plot point of Soule's run.

The story in the comic saw Fisk run for the Mayor as well and try to put a stop to vigilantism in New York. This directly put many of Marvel's street-level heroes like Daredevil, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and more in direct conflict with the Kingpin.

Expand Tweet

Muse is also set to be a part of the upcoming show according to set leaks, who was a character introduced in Soule's run. So, it's pretty clear that the Frank Miller comic won't be adapted, and rather it will be Soule's run that will have a heavy impact on Daredevil Born Again.

Currently, Daredevil Born Again doesn't have a release date, but it will stream exclusively on Disney+.