The Crow trailer breakdown: 3 things you missed

The Crow is an upcoming supernatural superhero film based on the graphic novel of the same name by James O'Barr. The upcoming rendition of the film is the fifth film in a series based on the eponymous character.

The film has been adapted from the novel by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider with Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsmen) taking on the role of director. The official synopsis of the film as per Lionsgate Films reads:

"Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

A trailer for The Crow was released today and it gives a peak into what is to be expected from the reboot of the popular character.

The Crow trailer: 3 key takeaways

1) Bill Skarsgård's Crow departs from the version of Crow in the original film

The Crow, as shown in the comics and the 1994 film (Brandon Lee portrayed the character), features a gothic look, complete with black leather outfits, face paint, and long unruly hair.

Bill Skarsgård plays the iconic character in the upcoming reboot and he looks different from what Crow looks like in the comic books. Brandon Lee's version was very similar to the comic book version while Skarsgård's version has drawn comparisons to Jared Leto's Joker in The Suicide Squad.

As seen in the trailer, the new Crow has shorter hair with a different style, and he also has a lot of tattoos. The comic book version and the one shown in the original film did not have any. It is likely that Eric gets the tattoos once he returns as Crow after being killed.

2) The Crow reboot seems to include key elements from the source-comic

As seen in the trailer, Skarsgård has a slender build, which is similar to how Crow looks in the comics. Specifically, his build is similar to the musician Iggy Pop, who was an inspiration for the character when created by James O'Barr.

Another key element kept true to the original is the superhuman reflexes and invulnerability of the character, which is motivated by revenge. It appears from the trailer that the reboot focuses more on Crow's invincibility. However, Eric's goal is still motivated by love, just as it was in the comics. The fact that he still has some of his original abilities may be a clue that the film stays true to its source material.

3) Color tones seem to play an important part in the film

The trailer gives a peak into how different color tones have been used to depict different stages in Eric's storyline. The film seems to use a warmer and brighter color palette when it focuses on Eric and Shelly (FKA Twigs) together.

However, there is a shift into a darker and paler color tone when scenes depicting Crow are shown. The darker palette is likely used to show Eric's transformation in Crow and the violence that follows.

The Crow is scheduled to release in theaters on June 7, 2024.