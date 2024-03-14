The Crow reboot trailer release date confirmed with a new teaser

The Crow was quite a critical and commercial success back when it released in 1984. Now, the iconic film by Alex Proyas is set for a remake with Bill Skarsgård taking over the role of Eric Draven, who was originally brought to life by Brandon Lee.

Amidst the growing anticipation surrounding The Crow reboot, Lionsgate shared a teaser on March 13 and announced the release date of the official trailer of the title. The production house confirmed that the first full trailer for the upcoming reboot is scheduled to release on March 14, 2024.

The trailer is set to give fans a glimpse into the much-awaited title before it hits theatres on June 7, 2024.

The Crow official teaser: What does it depict?

The teaser for the upcoming Rupert Sanders movie was released earlier today but barely shed light on the plot of the title. Rather, it seemingly gave viewers a glimpse of the tone that the film plans to follow.

The highly stylized teaser was a graphic representation of the dark and dream-like tone that the film will feature. It included heaps of blood and eerie visuals and announced that the trailer will release on March 14.

The story, like its predecessor, will follow Eric Draven, who is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed alongside his fiancée, setting him on a path of destruction and revenge.

The official synopsis for the film, as per Lionsgate, reads:

"Soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The new movie is written by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. It is based on the graphic novel of the same name. It is produced by Molly Hassell, Victor Hadida, and Edward R. Pressman, among many others.

Who is in the cast of The Crow?

Apart from Bill Skarsgard, many other notable actors are also involved in the project. As of this writing, the confirmed cast members include FKA Twigs, who stars opposite Skarsgard as Shelly Webster. Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger are also slated to star in the new adaptation.

It is important to note that other cast members may be revealed in The Crow trailer when it releases on Thursday.

The Crow will premiere on the big screen on June 7, 2024, in the United States of America.