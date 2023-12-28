In a world where every franchise is seen as a potential gateway to success in the entertainment sector, Lionsgate has recently announced that it has acquired Monopoly's movie rights, much to the shock of every fan who heard it.

While it is not unreal anymore to build franchises around board games and toys, like Barbie and LEGO, it is still hard to comprehend how Monopoly would translate to a feature film.

The deal for the Monopoly film comes with Lionsgate's acquisition of the global entertainment platform eOne from Hasbro. Lionsgate reportedly paid $375 million in cash for eOne, subject to certain purchase price changes and the assumption of production financing loans. This deal also adds 6,500 film and television titles to Lionsgate's library.

But with the reputation of Monopoly and the various possibilities this board game's development poses, fans have burst into a frenzy of memes and hilarious predictions on social media platforms like Twitter, talking about the various ways this can go, along with some inside jokes that every Monopoly player would understand.

Fans respond with hilarious memes as Lionsgate announces Monopoly feature film

Over the past few months, films based on very unlikely subjects have become a common thing. When a Hot Wheels movie was announced, the internet was flooded with similar reactions. However, with Monopoly, things appear to be a little more dramatic and finnier for fans who are unsure how this board game will be brought to life.

While many did admit the potential this board game has, with some even bringing in Jumanji references, which would be a great way to approach it, most simply cracked relatable jokes about the world-renowned game.

There are no further details about the possible Lionsgate movie that will bring the iconic board game to life. It will also be some time before fans get any further updates after the acquisition.

Till then, fans can have a sweet time imagining and reimagining what this movie would be like.