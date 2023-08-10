"Hollywood out of ideas?"- Fans disappointed with WB as Hot Wheels project moves ahead

Hot Wheels may be one of the most famed toy lines from Mattel, alongside Barbie, which also hit international fame because of the latest Greta Gerwig movie based on it, but not many fans are excited about the possibility of Hot Wheels becoming a mainstream film franchise. One of the downsides of any Hollywood movie's success in the present day is the possibility of an entire franchise spawning from it.

That is exactly where Mattel is headed next, with a plethora of projects already announced, and Hot Wheels set to be the next big one. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that WB has reportedly started moving on with the latest car-based project, which will also have J.J. Abrams attached to it. According to THR, the studio is out to directors for a movie based on toy racing cars, despite the project not yet having a script.

Fans, however, were not thrilled with the news and started expressing their disappointment on social media sites like Twitter, claiming that Hollywood has learned nothing from its previous endeavours of milking successful projects.

Fans are convinced of Hot Wheels not replicating the success of Barbie

Barbie became one of the biggest hits of all time, thanks to a brilliant cast and crew, and extremely strong marketing. But fans are more than convinced that this will not be the case with future WB projects if they try to replicate the Barbie formula again and again.

This also comes from a point of concern as many franchises have previously failed miserably after trying to build on the success of one particularly great film. Fans believe this is the fate of Hot Wheels, should it make it to the big screen, which seems like a big possibility as of now.

Despite all the developments, this Hot Wheels project is still far away and it is quite impossible to predict how it will work out.

More details about the same should drop soon.