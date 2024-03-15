When was The Crow comics first published? History explored

The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgard is all set to make waves later this year after dropping the first stylized trailer today. The film is a reboot of the iconic series that was started in 1994 with Brandon Lee as the protagonist Eric Draven, a musician who is resurrected from the dead to seek vengeance against the gang who killed him and his lover.

Both the 1994 film and the upcoming reboot are based on a supernatural superhero comic book series created by James O'Barr, which revolves around the titular character. The comic book series goes back to 1989 when it was first published by Caliber Comics. The comics enjoyed underground popularity for years before it became a mainstream success with the film adaptation.

Over its long history, the comics have been translated into at least 12 languages and sold around 750,000 copies around the globe.

The Crow comics: A brief history

The Crow comics started in 1989 with Caliber Presents #1, before which the character made an appearance on the back cover of Deadworld #10. After Crow's first in-story appearance in Caliber Presents #1's Inertia, the character had a limited run in The Crow #1–4. The four issues were titled Pain, Fear, Irony, and Despair.

The character also appeared in A Caliber Christmas in December of the same year. Nearly a year later, Caliber Presents #15 contained a key preview of The Crow #5, which would have also finished the arc, but it was never published. Following this, Tundra Publishing reprinted Caliber's first four issues in two volumes and made a third volume that concluded the arc.

After the original arc, several publications, including London Night Studios, Kitchen Sink Press, Pocket Books, and Image Comics, took on the iconic character, with Image Comics even presenting a new narrative with Eric Draven at the center.

In 2012, IDW Publishing started a new five-issue Crow series, which was followed by six more series from the same publisher. Novelist John Shirley, who was also the co-writer for the 1994 film, worked on the new issues.

How many The Crow comics are there?

According to multiple sources, the iconic comic book series contains more than 45 issues. The original run of the comics lasted from 1989 to 1999. The writers of the stories include James O'Barr, John Wagner, James Vance, Jerry Prosser, Christopher Golden, Everette Hartsoe, Jon J Muth, John Shirley, and Frank Bill.

If this new reboot hits great popularity, there may be more comic books developed around the same.

Is Crow a hero or a villain?

The titular character is a classic example of an anti-hero, who possesses heroic abilities but is not stringent on morals like traditional superheroes of Marvel and DC. Rather, the character is an undead vigilante brought back to life by a supernatural crow whose primary motive is revenge.

Who is the primary villain in The Crow?

The main villain in the series is Top Dollar, who was also the main antagonist of the 1994 film. Top Dollar is a criminal mastermind whose business encompasses drugs, serial arson, and anarchy. He has also been depicted as a cocaine addict.

Michael Wincott portrayed the iconic character in the film.

The Crow reboot will premiere on June 7, 2024.