The Crow first trailer depicts power of true love in the most gruesome way possible

The highly anticipated reboot of The Crow finally has a trailer, and it is everything that fans were likely hoping for. The incredibly gory trailer covered the plot that fans of the original movie from 1994 loved. Based on the comic book series by James O'Barr, the upcoming reboot will serve as a reimagining of the original movie.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer provided a glimpse at the film's mood, tone, plot, and primary cast, which will be led by the very talented Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs. The reboot has been in talks for a long time, and most fans had almost given up on the idea of ever seeing this reboot.

The Crow is set to release in theatres across the United States of America on June 7, 2024.

The Crow reboot: True Love Never Dies

The theme of The Crow is quite simple- the power of true love. But it is done in one of the most offbeat ways possible. The story of revenge, death, and the extent to which a person can go for love already seems quite unique from the 1994 film, which was driven mostly by revenge alone.

The trailer gives a vibrant look at the booming love story between the two leads and the eventual death of both characters. But that is where the film gets interesting.

Skarsgard's protagonist returns from death and unleashes hell on those who cost him his love. With an exceptionally good sound design, the stylized trailer brings this fight to the fore with utmost conviction.

Interestingly, Bill Skarsgard is also starring in Boy Kills World, which will also explore immense violence with the actor at the center of it all.

The official synopsis for the reboot, as revealed by Lionsgate, reads:

"Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The film is directed by Rupert Sanders and additionally stars Isabella Wei, Danny Huston, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger, among others.

How many The Crow movies are there?

While the 1994 version of the film starring Brandon Lee is the most popular one, there were three more films in the series and two other planned ones that did not come to fruition.

After the original 1994 film, there was The Crow: City of Angels in 1996, followed by Salvation in 2000 and Wicked Prayer in 2005. Essentially, the Bill Skarsgard film is the fifth film in the franchise and a reboot of the original film.

The Crow will premiere theatrically on June 7, 2024.