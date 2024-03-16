10 best quotes by Deadpool that will make you chuckle

Deadpool is undoubtedly one of the funniest characters on the big screen. With catchy phrases and boundless observational humor, the superhero has managed to become an A-listed character in the MCU.

Written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the character's dialogues are as sharp as his abilities. The mutant mercenary, played by Ryan Reynolds, adds a punch to every situation he's in, with brilliant action and funny one-liners earning him the nickname "Merc with a Mouth".

Disclaimer: This article contains some X-rated jokes that may not be appropriate for readers of all ages. Discretion is advised.

10 hilarious quotes by Deadpool that prove that he's the best

1) "Ever see 127 Hours?"

The red-suited mercenary's quip about the movie 127 Hours is perfectly timed. The superhero's decisions have always been guided by his ability to heal himself instantly. So when an X-Man attempted to capture the mercenary, he found it easier to chop off his hand and add a reference to 127 Hours.

2) "Please don't make the super suit green... or animated!"

The mercenary's dialogues are stuffed with references to other Marvel universe characters and even DC characters. When taken to The Workshop, the actor airs his grievances about a previous role he played, the Green Lantern.

The animated green suit of Green Lantern has been a point of contention for fans since the premiere of the 2011 DC movie. As the Merc With a Mouth, the actor finally voices his own opinion on the matter.

3) "Listen Al, if I never see you again, I want you to know that I love you very much. I also buried 1,600 kilos of cocaine somewhere in the apartment – right next to the cure for blindness. Good luck."

The superhero and Blind AI's relationship is an endearing one. Although she may practically be his hostage, their dynamic makes the films interesting and funny. This last interaction between the two is a perfect example of that.

4) "I bet it feels huge in this hand."

The Wade Wilson alter ego has a running list of X-rated jokes with this one taking the top spot. Playing with Blind AI's chin with his freshly regrown baby hand, the mercenary delivers this hilarious quip.

5) "You're still here? It's over. Go home! Oh, you're expecting a teaser for Deadpool 2. Well, we don't have that kind of money. What are you expecting? Sam Jackson showing up in an eyepatch and a saucy little leather number? Go!"

Taking a dig at Marvel Studios for their end credits scenes, the anti-hero makes the audience laugh out loud with these dialogues. This was one of the funniest fourth-wall-breaking moments from the character's origin story.

6) "Passion of the Christ, then me – at least domestically. We beat them overseas, where there's no such thing as religion."

No topic is below board for the Merc With a Mouth in the second movie of the superhero. Comparing himself to a god, he establishes the box office success of his first film with this fourth-wall-breaking dialogue.

7) "I can’t protect you. With this collar on, my superpower is just unbridled cancer. Give me a bow and arrow and I'm basically Hawkeye."

The mercenary's references to other characters in the MCU have always been a favorite amongst fans. This particular dialogue concerning Hawkeye is a pretty accurate one as Hawkeye is one of the few characters in the MCU with no specific superpower.

8) "Seriously, I don't get it! What, you shoot luck lasers out your eyes? It's just, it’s hard to picture, and certainly not very cinematic. I mean, luck? What coked-out, glass pipe-sucking freakshow comic book artist came up with that little chestnut? Probably a guy who can't draw feet!"

Wade Wilson's rant on the creator of Domino breaks several fourth walls simultaneously. Rob Liefield created both Domino and Deadpool. This dialogue is a hilarious existential line by the mercenary bringing forth the absurd nature of these films.

9) "No, I'm sorry that you said that while making heavy eye contact and applying lip balm."

Throughout Deadpool 2, Cable is seen involved in intense action sequences. However, when he reaches into his fanny pack, applies lip balm, and informs the mercenary of his dead wife, the red-suited mercenary is as shocked as the audience. But it is the mercenary's dialogue that makes light of the situation and provides a laugh.

10) "I made mistakes! I wanna take them back! You trusted me. I took that trust... and turned it into a glory hole in an airport bathroom. The one in Minneapolis. You know the one."

The beloved superhero cannot help but deliver X-rated dialogues at times. However, that quality endears him to his massive fan base. The superhero's sincere apologies are also sprinkled with this twisted sense of humor, and this dialogue proves that.

