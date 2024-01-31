Deadpool 3 plot synopsis hints at the film changing the "history of the MCU"

The first official plot synopsis of Deadpool 3 was recently released online and it fit in with Wade Wilson's cheeky humor. Being one of the few characters to transition from the 20th Century Fox Marvel films to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems like Deadpool will go on a journey that will have a massive impact on the MCU.

After Deadpool 3's principal photography had wrapped up, Marvel Studios Japan posted the first official synopsis of the film on their site, teasing an important journey for Deadpool and Wolverine. The tease said:

“That f***king irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine?”

While the phrase is certainly strong, it reflects Deadpool's personality. However, it makes fans question how the Merc With a Mouth will achieve this.

How can Deadpool 3 change MCU's history?

The plot for Deadpool 3 has been a huge secret and all fans know is that it will feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. However, as per Screen Rant, it is believed to be a multiversal adventure that will take Deadpool on a very different journey.

Being one of the only Fox X-Men characters to receive his own solo film in the MCU, it seems like the Ryan Reynolds-starrer could possibly be a swan song for Fox's Marvel franchise. From behind-the-scenes pictures featuring a giant 20th Century Fox logo to rumors indicating that actors from Fox's franchise are set to return as well, it appears that the film might mark the conclusion of the series once and for all.

So far, Marvel Studios has also brought in a few Fox actors to play their respective characters in the MCU. For example, Patrick Stewart returned as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kelsey Grammer's Beast appeared in the post-credits scene for The Marvels.

Deadpool 3 is sure to utilize time travel and feature multiverse shenanigans as suggested by pictures from the set. So fans can expect the Merc With a Mouth to somehow bring more mutants into the MCU and change the history of the franchise, as the official synopsis suggests.

Deadpool 3 to release on July 26, 2024

The film will be a sequel to Deadpool 2 and will be released six years after the premiere of the last film. Written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the previous two films, and helmed by the well-renowned Shawn Levy, the film will see Ryan Reynolds returning as Deadpool.

Set in the MCU, Deadpool 3 will also mark the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film will also feature him wearing the iconic yellow suit from the comics, which fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Reynolds and Jackman will be joined by the supporting cast from the previous films. They will also welcome newcomers Matthew McFadyen and Emma Corrin, who have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The much-awaited film is scheduled to release on July 26, 2024.