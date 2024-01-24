Hugh Jackman's Wolverine mask revealed from a leaked Deadpool 3 promo

While it was confirmed that in Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman would be donning the iconic Wolverine suit from the comics for the first time, many wondered whether Jackman would also be putting on the mask. According to the leaks, it looks like fans will get exactly that, as a leaked promotional image has confirmed this news.

Deadpool 3 will see Hugh Jackman wearing the Wolverine mask and the iconic white eyes from the comics. It seems the Marvel Cinematic Universe wants to give Jackman's X-Men the classic comic look, and after years of campaigning, fans will be getting what they want.

Hugh Jackman to finally don the Wolverine mask in Deadpool 3

When it comes to superhero castings, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine can be considered as one of the greatest in the genre. Jackman doesn't physically suit the role of the angry Canadian, as in the comics Logan is relatively short as compared to the huge build of the actor. However, he perfectly fits the personality of who Wolverine is supposed to be.

Originally appearing in the first X-Men film in 2000, Jackman would go on to play the role in nine films. Fans begged for the actor to wear the original yellow and blue outfit from the comics, but the opportunity never came. Jackman would later on retire from playing the role of Wolverine after starring in his swan song, Logan.

Throughout the franchise, the character would appear in his regular biker jacket or a set of tank tops and jeans. He never got close to donning the iconic suit from the comics, but it was teased in the films once.

In one of the deleted scenes for The Wolverine, Logan can be seen receiving a briefcase. When he opened it, he saw that the briefcase contained the classic outfit from the comics. Unfortunately, it didn't materialize to anything as the scene was left out on the cutting room floor. The movie was followed by X-Men: Days of Future Past, where Logan returned to wearing a completely different suit.

While Jackman retired from playing the character again in future movies, he decided to come back for Deadpool 3. Jackman had previously gone the off record to say that he would return to play the character if it was somehow part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This also gives him an opportunity to work with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and the dynamic of Wolverine and Deadpool has been a huge fan favorite in the comics.

It was also later revealed that Jackman would be wearing the iconic suit yellow and blue suit when Reynolds posted an image of it on his socials. And now, with the mask in the equation, it looks like fans will get everything they have ever wanted out of Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Talking about Hugh Jackman returning for Deadpool 3, director Shawn Levy had this to say on Jake's Takes,

“When we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie - my recollection is - damn near the first thing he said was, ‘Okay, but let’s go with the blue and yellow’… And then, when I approached Hugh with that idea, he was like, ‘F*** yeah!’”

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024.