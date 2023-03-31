What happened to Wolverine after Days of Future Past? Explained

Logan, AKA Wolverine, is the protagonist of X-Men: Days of Future Past released in 2014. The X-Men franchise is one of the most popular superhero franchises with a huge fan following. Considered one of the best X-Men movies by fans, the storyline of X-Men: Days of Future Past explores action, moral standing, and time travel all in one movie.

The clawed hero traveled back in time to avert the dangers of the future and ended up creating a parallel timeline. A look at the movie and its re-analysis is relevant now since the timeline for the movie covers the years 1973 and 2023. The movie is based on the comic book The Uncanny X-Men #141 and #142.

The ending of the movie showed Wolverine drowning and another Logan waking up in Professor X’s school in the future. These two scenarios may seem confusing, as do the subsequent X-Men movies. An interpretation of the ending will also explain what happened to Logan.

Wolverine in the movie and at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past

Logan survives after completion of his mission of Days of Future Past (Image via Marvel)

X-Men: Days of Future Past deals with Wolverine trying to save the future of both mutants and humans from the terror of Sentinels. His consciousness was sent from 2023 to 1973 to prevent the establishment of Sentinels. This also starts a new X-Men timeline.

In the 1973 timeline, Logan and a young Professor Xavier stopped Mystique from killing Trask. When Magneto planned President Nixon’s assassination, Mystique managed to thwart it. In retaliation, Magneto attempted to drown the adamantium superhero, but Mystique, disguised as Major Stryker, pulled out Logan’s body of 1973.

Christian Valera @TANanantantan XMEN Days of Future Past really is to this day the best live action xmen movie. They shoulda ended things here imo. XMEN Days of Future Past really is to this day the best live action xmen movie. They shoulda ended things here imo.

Another scene at the end of the movie shows Logan returning to Charles Xavier’s school in 2023, a world without any threat from the Sentinels. Jean and Scott are shown alive and thriving along with other mutants.

What does the ending of the movie mean?

The conclusion of the movie proves that the clawed superhero managed to complete his mission successfully by saving the future world from the atrocities of the Sentinels and bringing peace. It also presents Raven as an important ally in his mission. A free-minded character, Raven showed her compassionate side.

Some fans were confused if it was Wolverine from the future who drowned underwater in 1973 and also reappeared in 2023. As such, the movie clearly says that Logan’s consciousness was sent to the past within the younger Logan. This means that when young Logan’s body was thrown into the water, his older consciousness could return to the future.

Logan has often faced timeline confusion in the X-Men franchise (Image via Marvel)

The parallel and new timeline means many of the previous adventures of the X-Men did not occur in history. Since Wolverine remembers them, they happened but in a different timeline. The X-Men franchise is known for its timeline confusion even in comic books.

Where was Wolverine after X-Men: Days of Future Past?

Santana @YooSantana @The_GM_is_God @ZeroYear97 This is the definition of wanting to be different. It’s overused but this it right here. Wolverine is still a better character than 90% of the xmen. He shouldn’t be the leader or nothing but a focus on Logan is never a bad time in an X-men story especially if it’s abt his past @The_GM_is_God @ZeroYear97 This is the definition of wanting to be different. It’s overused but this it right here. Wolverine is still a better character than 90% of the xmen. He shouldn’t be the leader or nothing but a focus on Logan is never a bad time in an X-men story especially if it’s abt his past

Logan survived this movie to move on to the next one, X-Men: Apocalypse. As per the timeline, the next movie, Logan, based in 2029, shows an aging Wolverine. But this happens in timeline B. Moreover, it shows a time gap of a decade which justifies the fast decline in the superhero’s health due to adamantium poisoning.

