How to watch the X-Men movies: Chronological watch order explained 

The X-Men are a group of superheroes with amazing powers because of their genetic mutations. They appear in American comic books published by Marvel Comics, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963. However, they became popular only after Chris Claremont wrote them in 1975.

The X-Men also have a great film series, which began in 2000 and has grown to include many timelines, spin-offs, and characters. Since then, these films have built millions of fans base with their interesting and exciting stories. But for those who want to watch this big film world, it can be hard to choose how to watch these movies.

The films did not come out in the order of events. So some viewers may like to watch them in chronological order, which can give a different and better view of the story, and help viewers see the overall connection of the X-Men franchise.

X-Men movie saga unraveled: How to watch the movies in chronological watch order

1) X-Men: First Class (2011)

James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender play Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr in First Class. (Image via Marvel)

The first movie to watch in chronological order. This movie takes fans back to the 1960s when mutants like Professor X and Magneto were young and discovering their powers. They become friends and then enemies, and their choices shape the future of their kind.

James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender play Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr, and they do a great job in the movie. The movie also has a lot of action and drama, as the mutants get involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis. It is one of the best superhero movies ever made.

2) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The movie expertly combines two timelines creating a deeply emotional story. (Image via Marvel)

It was an addition to the X-men series skillfully blending the beloved original mutant characters with their younger counterparts, from First Class.

This movie expertly combines two timelines creating a deeply emotional story. Hugh Jackman's performance as Wolverine shines brightly. The talented ensemble cast, including James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence brings artistry to the screen.

3) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The movie marks the beginning of the Wolverine trilogy. (Image via Marvel)

It is a superhero movie released in 2009. It marks the beginning of the Wolverine trilogy. The story takes inspiration from the character Wolverine in Marvel Comics.

The movie follows Logan, played by Hugh Jackman, who's a mercenary living a peaceful life with his girlfriend, Kayla. However, their tranquility is shattered when someone from Logans, past ruthlessly kills Kayla. This tragic incident drives Logan to seek revenge.

4) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

The movie hit theaters on May 27, 2016, in the United States. (Image via Marvel)

The movie hit theaters on May 27, 2016, in the United States. This movie revolves around the rise of a mutant called Apocalypse and the unwavering efforts of the mutant team to thwart his plans.

One interesting aspect of the film is that it introduces a generation of mutants injecting fresh energy into the series. Featuring a cast of more than 60 actors, including Olivia Munn, Evan Peters and Sophie Turner this film presents stunning action sequences that leave a lasting impression.

5) Dark Phoenix (2019)

In 2019, Dark Phoenix was released as a movie that explored the Dark Phoenix storyline, from the Marvel comics. (Image via Marvel)

In 2019, Dark Phoenix was released as a movie that explored the Dark Phoenix storyline, from the Marvel comics. The story delves into Jean Grey's transformation as she becomes the unpredictable force known as Dark Phoenix creating internal conflicts within the mutant team.

In the film, Jean Grey's life takes a turn when she unintentionally absorbs a surge of energy making her a dangerous and unpredictable liability for the team. As she starts displaying powers that corrupt her essence she transforms into the mysterious and formidable Dark Phoenix. The movie grapples with the dilemma faced by the mutant team as they weigh Jean Grey's life against the destiny of all humanity.

6) X-Men (2000)

The movie was released in 2000 and directed by Bryan Singer. (Image via Marvel)

This superhero movie takes inspiration from the Marvel Comics. It was released in 2000 and directed by Bryan Singer. This first installment lays the foundation, for the X-Men series.

The story is set in a world where mutants, individuals with abilities exist and face discrimination, from society. In this environment two opposing groups emerge; the radical Brotherhood and the peace-loving mutant team seemingly headed towards a clash.

7) X2: X-Men United (2003)

This movie serves as the second installment, in the X-Men saga. (Image via Marvel)

In 2003, it came out as a sequel that expertly builds upon the foundation laid by the previous film. With a cast and a story that seamlessly blends excitement and emotional depth, it shines as one of the series' standout entries.

This movie serves as the second installment, in the X-Men saga. In this film, fans witness the coming of the mutants and their rivals - the Brotherhood of Mutants, as they unite to face off against a colonel named Stryker.

8) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Serving as the sequel to X2, it beautifully wraps up the X-Men trilogy in style. (Image via Marvel)

Released in 2006, the movie graced the silver screen as a thrilling superhero movie drawing inspiration from the Marvel comic books. Directed by Brett Ratner this installment proudly holds the title of being the entry in the film series.

Serving as the sequel to X2, it beautifully wraps up the X-Men trilogy in style. While showcasing moments of brilliance this film has a bag of reviews. Its ambitious task of juggling storylines and introducing characters is often cited as a reason for such diverse opinions.

9) The Wolverine (2013)

The Wolverine delves into Logan's struggles, deviating from the large-scale storylines of this movie franchise. (Image via Marvel)

In 2013, The Wolverine made its way to the screen offering a deeply personal portrayal of Hugh Jackman's iconic character, Wolverine. This movie takes place in Japan.

The movie delves into Logan's struggles, deviating from the large-scale storylines of this movie franchise. Taking inspiration from Chris Claremont and Frank Miller's 1982 Wolverine mini-series the film tells a captivating story. In this narrative, Wolverine is summoned by an acquaintance in Japan forcing him to confront his internal conflicts.

10) Logan (2017)

In 2017, a remarkable movie called Logan was released. (Image via Marvel)

In 2017, a remarkable movie called Logan was released. It was a superhero film that served as the conclusion to the captivating Wolverine trilogy. The talented Hugh Jackman portrayed the character while director James Mangold's artistic vision brought the story to life.

What sets Logan apart from movies in its genre is that it goes beyond being just another superhero flick. Instead, it unfolds as a thought-provoking drama that explores themes of mortality, family dynamics, and personal redemption. Breaking away, from the X-Men storyline it embraces a more mature and intense atmosphere resulting in an incredibly gripping tale.

11) The New Mutants (2020)

In 2020, The New Mutants took a daring step away from the X-Men franchise and explored the realm of horror. (Image via Marvel)

In 2020, The New Mutants took a daring step away from the X-Men franchise and explored the realm of horror. This cinematic adventure follows a group of mutants trapped within a facility as they uncover the secrets of their own pasts and confront their deepest fears.

Despite facing challenges during production the end result is a captivating addition to the X-Men universe. It skillfully blends elements of horror into its storytelling offering an engrossing take, on the genre.

12) Deadpool 1, sequel 2 and 3

Deadpool 1, sequel 2, and 3 will be considered to be the part of X Men franchise. (Image via Marvel)

The first Deadpool movie, released in 2016, tells the origin story of Wade Wilson, a former special forces operative who becomes a mercenary. He is diagnosed with multiple organ cancer and agrees to undergo an experimental procedure by a shady organization that promises to cure him and give him superpowers.

The second movie released in 2018, follows Deadpool as he tries to cope with the death of Vanessa, who is killed by a random thug who attacks Wade’s apartment. Wade attempts to commit suicide but is rescued by Colossus and taken to the X-Mansion.

The development of the third Deadpool movie is underway and it will join the MCU. Ryan Reynolds will continue to play the main role that will have an R-rating. There are also speculations that the third Deadpool movie will bring the X-Men into the MCU or prepare for their future arrival.

Final thoughts

With a total of 13 films and two television shows the series presents an interconnected storyline. (Image via Marvel)

The X-Men franchise has gained high popularity as a superhero film series drawing inspiration from the Marvel Comics characters with the same name. With a total of 13 films and two television shows the series presents an interconnected storyline that delves into elements, like time travel alternate realities, and different generations of mutants.

For fans who wish to immerse themselves in the X-Men saga, watching the movies in the above chronological order can be advantageous. This approach allows viewers to follow the character's growth and relationships while comprehending conflicts and themes that shape their world.