Deadpool 3 release date, cast, plot, leaks, and more

Deadpool 3 is currently under production, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. Recently leaked photographs and official interviews from actors and crew members involved in the filming have created anticipation about the interesting character and his fourth-wall-breaking comic timing.

Ever since the time the third movie was announced by Disney, the makers took almost three years to declare the tentative date of release. Moreover, it was revealed by the actor Ryan Reynolds himself, in a way that only the 'Merc with a Mouth' can do.

Reynolds unveiled the information about the movie and other surprises on social media in September 2022. He brought the information that in Deadpool 3, he would be joined by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. As revealed by the actor, the movie is slated for a May 2024 release.

Disclaimer: There may be spoilers ahead.

When will Deadpool 3 be potentially released in theatres and Disney

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool will co-star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (Image via Getty)

Initially, Deadpool 3 was set to hit the theatres on September 6, 2024. Then came the news that it was being postponed to November 2024. However, the latest news is that it has been pushed ahead to May 3, 2024, which means the wait is only for a few months. While the writers’ strike has managed to shelve many projects, there is no such information about the second sequel to the Wade Wilson movie.

The streaming and theatrical releases do not happen on the same day for many distribution houses. Besides, Disney has a strict rule in place with MCU for streaming fresh releases. The theatrical release gets a 45 days headstart and will be screened in movie halls exclusively.

Counting the dates, it puts June 17, 2024, as the day when fans can start streaming on Disney+. However, this was the policy made by Bob Chapek. Now, that Bob Igor has returned as Disney’s head, rules may undergo changes. In addition, if Deadpool 3 is a huge hit in theatres, Disney may want to wait before digital release and streaming.

The announced cast of Deadpool 3 so far

Shadow Knight @shadowknightdk Okay be honest, who are you more excited to see in Deadpool 3? Okay be honest, who are you more excited to see in Deadpool 3? https://t.co/riH6aRpGVA

The excitement about the movie started when actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Hugh Jackman would be joining the cast of Deadpool 3 as Wolverine. Some of the definite cast members are:

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool Hugh Jackman – Wolverine Leslie Uggams – Blind AI Emma Corrin – TBD Matthew McFadyen – TBD Stefan Kapicic – Colossus Morena Baccarin – Vanessa Brianna Hildebrand – Negasonic teenage warhead Shioli Kutsuna – Yukio

While the character played by Emma Corrin is still unknown, they have been welcomed by Reynolds via a Twitter post. Some media houses have reported that McFadyen is portraying a significant role, third in importance to Deadpool and Wolverine.

Moreover, there are rumors about the return of Rob Delaney’s Peter through a time travel formula after his death in the second Deadpool movie. Karan Soni may also be back as Dopinder.

As of now, MCU has not released any official trailer for the movie yet. However, fans can expect a first-look trailer in early 2024.

Are there any plot leaks for Deadpool 3?

Sep ᱬ🫧 @WandaxWiccan RUMOR: Deadpool 3 will be a follow up to Deadpool 2. Wade, using Cable's time machine will travel into the future to save Wolverine from dying. Logan does not know who that guy is and want him gone but using a time machine and changing history will get them on the TVA's radar. RUMOR: Deadpool 3 will be a follow up to Deadpool 2. Wade, using Cable's time machine will travel into the future to save Wolverine from dying. Logan does not know who that guy is and want him gone but using a time machine and changing history will get them on the TVA's radar. https://t.co/ynmYye6oDp

The plot is officially under wraps except for the affirmation that Deadpool and Wolverine are in the same storyline. Speculations are rife about how the story will transition from Fox to MCU, particularly when Wade Wilson was allegedly killed in Deadpool 2 credits scene.

Also, in the previous movie, Wade had traveled back in time successfully and saved his wife, Vanessa. The loophole here is that time travel in MCU, unlike in Fox, doesn’t encourage changing pasts that impact the future. Additionally, any time travel causes incursions and creates new timelines in MCU that need to be trimmed by the TVA.

Sep ᱬ🫧 @WandaxWiccan CONFIRMED: Rob Liefeld has commented on if the X-Men will appear in Deadpool 3: "All I'm saying is, I saw that cast list and I think people are just going to get freaking blown away!" CONFIRMED: Rob Liefeld has commented on if the X-Men will appear in Deadpool 3: "All I'm saying is, I saw that cast list and I think people are just going to get freaking blown away!" https://t.co/1PEQeLH9Qr

As it is now, there are many plot leaks on fan-favorite social media platforms, which sound both interesting and authentic. One such plot leak suggests that as a punishment, the protagonist is tasked to eliminate a timeline he inadvertently created during his time travel. Here, Magneto, along with the X-Men and Xavier, have killed the Avengers and are dominating humankind. So, Deadpool collaborates with Wolverine and is helped by a handler provided by Mobius.

Actor Hugh Jackman had earlier stated in an interview that Wolverine would survive the movie so that he can die in his timeline, i.e., in Logan. He also said that the two leads work together out of compulsion and are frustrated with each other. He further confirmed that Deadpool 3 would be a multiverse movie.

Deadpool 3 News and Updates @DP3_news Throwback photo of Ryan Reynolds, Rob Liefeld and Jackson Spidell behind the scenes of Deadpool 2⚔️ Throwback photo of Ryan Reynolds, Rob Liefeld and Jackson Spidell behind the scenes of Deadpool 2⚔️ https://t.co/8CP0vkbVYq

Another leak comes from media clicks that spotted Reynolds in his red-and-black Deadpool 3 suit in a UK filming location with a completely costumed stunt double in tow.

While the previous Deadpool movies were filmed in Vancouver, Canada, this one seems to cover US and UK locations. The shot where Ryan Reynolds was snapped in the new Deadpool 3 suit looked like a car crash sequence affirming that filming is underway as scheduled.

Final words on Deadpool 3 news

Lifestyle Critic @lifestylecritic Ryan Reynolds is going to kill it in Deadpool 3 and this film will be the quickest ever film to reach $2 billion. Easily! Ryan Reynolds is going to kill it in Deadpool 3 and this film will be the quickest ever film to reach $2 billion. Easily! 😁👌🔥 https://t.co/W4w2mAuiXg

This film will be like a homecoming for Deadpool after Disney announced its massive buyout of a part of Fox Entertainment, as characters who were showcased under the Fox banner will now be under the MCU banner.

The makers of the movie have called Wade Wilson a lunatic dropped into a sane world, revealing that with Reynolds, the movie would be fun to watch. On the other hand, Reynolds tweeted about healthy discussions on mental health, raising curiosity around the movie. Moreover, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has hinted at trying to elevate the movie to compare with Civil War, Infinity War, and Thor: Ragnarok. As such, May 3, 2024, the release date of Deadpool 3, will be worth the wait.

Poll : 0 votes