Deadpool 3 set leaks showcases Wade Wilson's first look 

Fans have been eagerly waiting for new updates on the third installment of the popular film franchise, Deadpool 3, bringing back Ryan Reynolds as the beloved and hilariously witty superhero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lucky for fans, pictures of Reynolds filming on the set of the upcoming sequel have surfaced online recently.

The actor appears to be in his iconic red and black Deadpool suit in the pictures, shooting for a car crash scene in London this week. As expected, the photos have garnered much hype on the internet, sparking even more excitement among fans regarding the release of Deadpool 3.

Fans express excitement as leaked pictures from the London set of Deadpool 3 gives a glimpse at the first look of Wade Wilson

Taverna Marvel @TavernaMarvel URGENTE: Primeiras imagens de Ryan Reynolds no set de 'DEADPOOL 3'. URGENTE: Primeiras imagens de Ryan Reynolds no set de 'DEADPOOL 3'. 🚨URGENTE: Primeiras imagens de Ryan Reynolds no set de 'DEADPOOL 3'. https://t.co/4mOte4uyYJ

Fans have finally been graced with the first look of Ryan Reynolds in his signature red and black Deadpool costume on the set of the upcoming sequel, Deadpool 3. The 46-year-old actor reprises his role as the "Merch with a Mouth" Wade Wilson, returning for a third film in the successful Deadpool film franchise.

As mentioned earlier, the leaked pictures show Reynolds filming a car crash scene in London this week. A stunt double was spotted on the set as well, ready with their Deadpool costume for the stunt scene of the car crashing in the woods.

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast



Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in Birthday scoop 🥳Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3 ! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. Birthday scoop 🥳Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. https://t.co/GkdCIr5ANK

Deadpool 3 will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Disney projecting an early summer 2024 release for the film. As per news scoop from popular Twitter account CanWeGetSomeToast, there will be multiple Deadpool variants in the film. Moreover, the film will be of a larger scale than Spider-Man: No Way Home.

CanWeGetSomeToast has also tweeted in the past that the original Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, repectively played by Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden, will be back for the sequel film. In addition, the account states that one or more variants of Wolverine will feature in the film, with Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role.

Deadpool Updates @DeadpoolUpdate Rob Delaney has re-grown his iconic “Peter” mustache ahead of filming for ‘DEADPOOL 3’. Rob Delaney has re-grown his iconic “Peter” mustache ahead of filming for ‘DEADPOOL 3’. 👀 https://t.co/EW4pML7KKS

Stefan Kapičić is confirmed to reprise his role as Colossus, with X-force member Peter (played by Rob Delaney) returning for the sequel film. Karan Soni reprises his role as Dopinder in the film as well, with reports stating he has already begun filming scenes.

Thus, it is safe to say that Marvel has re-assembled the all star cast for the sequel in hopes of the film being a success. For the first time, Disney will be producing an R-rated superhero comedy which consists of an uncoventinal fourth wall breaking style of comedy that is foreign to Marvel films.

Marvel Studio's have advanced the release date for Deadpool 3, showing that they have full confidence in the success of the film. Ryan Renolds has been playing the character of Wade Wilson since X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and has already gained blockbuster success with the first two stand-alone Deadpool films.

Thus, it will be interesting to see what else he achieves while stepping in the shoes of the "Merch with a Mouth." It is clear that Disney is trying hard to create their own Spiderverse, with Deadpool being the most bankable character they have who can succesfully hit the landing in theaters and give Marvel their own Deadpool Society.

The leaked pictures from the set of Deadpool 3 have led to fans running a riot on Twitter, with majority of them hyping up the possibility of having Deadpool variants in the film. The pictures have increased the hype for the movie even further, with fans gushing seeing Ryan Reynolds back in his Deadpool costume.

Ben 🏳️‍🌈🩸🎬 @The_GM_is_God Deadpool 3 would be the greatest movie ever if every single potential cameo people are getting hyped over were literally just in a single moment like this Deadpool 3 would be the greatest movie ever if every single potential cameo people are getting hyped over were literally just in a single moment like this https://t.co/DsyFFZkvxC

letter @l_e_t_t_e_r so deadpool 3 is gonna be similar to this so deadpool 3 is gonna be similar to this https://t.co/RJIjuu3fDW

Vibraniumrolex @vibraniumrolex They managed to make deadpool look even more comic accurate somehow. Wolverines gonna look crazy They managed to make deadpool look even more comic accurate somehow. Wolverines gonna look crazy https://t.co/Mf9l4DLGzR

The tweets above show the excitement fans have been feeling upon seeing Ryan Reynolds back in the Deadpool costume once again. Some fans have called the new costume for Deadpool 3 to be even more comically accurate.

Aside from that, the news of so many cameos have fans both hyped and confused as to what to expect from the upcoming film. While some are expecting the normal Marvel brand of grandeur, others think that all the cameos will be only for a single moment as a gag in the film. All in all, there is a lot of hype for the movie right now and fans will hope it lives up to all the expectations they have.

