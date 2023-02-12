Naruto reference in Disney's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has everyone baffled

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is one of the most popular shonen series that has left a huge mark in the recent pop culture history. References to the series can be found in several animated shows, sitcoms and even in real life. In 2019, the series found more prominence with the joke movement around Naruto running into Area 51, bringing worldwide attention to the series.
However, a more recent event has caused a lot of buzz on Twitter about the iconic series. In the disney show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a brief scene featured Team 7 with Sakura, Naruto, and Sasuke making a fleeting appearance in the first episode of the show. They were seen attending school alongside the genius protagonist, Lunella.
Anime fans express their excitement on Twitter as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur features Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke for a scene
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is an American animated television series that was released on February 10, 2023. The pilot episode of the show was well received by the audience, with many of them praising the show for breaking the MCU superhero mold and experimenting with something different.
The show is animated by the Australian animation studio Flying Bark Productions, with the project being produced by Disney Television Animation, Marvel Animation, and Cinema Gypsy Productions. So far, the show has managed to build hype around it in episode one itself, hiding a Naruto Easter egg for everyone to talk about.
The three members of Team 7 made their appearance in 28 minutes and 57 second into the episode, featuring in a single scene. Their cameo was a blink-and-miss deal that would be hard for anyone to spot unless they were specifically looking for it. However, this little cameo has created a lot of buzz on social media, with anime fans getting excited over this completely unexpected crossover.
The artstyle of this cartoon is widely different from that of the original anime series, giving the characters a goofy appearance, especially Sakura. Naruto Uzumaki was seen fashioning his iconic orange and blue outfit in the scene and had a puzzling look on his face. The scene bodes well with his character because he used to be an absent-minded student who fell asleep during lectures. Meanwhile, Sasuke Uchiha looked comical and resembled an emo character who is sick of school.
As it happens, people on Twitter are having a blast cracking jokes and pointing out goofy details of the scene, with the entire Naruto community also joining in the fun.
With the recent failure of Velma, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a breath of fresh air for the audience to watch something that is objectively well-made and shows the passion of the team working behind the project. Moreover, the Marvel series is being appreciated by everyone, with more fanartas, theories, and discussion threads popping up on social media platforms.
Hence, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for this unique show and what other Naruto references they will use to charge up anime fans.