Naruto reference in Disney's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has everyone baffled

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is one of the most popular shonen series that has left a huge mark in the recent pop culture history. References to the series can be found in several animated shows, sitcoms and even in real life. In 2019, the series found more prominence with the joke movement around Naruto running into Area 51, bringing worldwide attention to the series.

However, a more recent event has caused a lot of buzz on Twitter about the iconic series. In the disney show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a brief scene featured Team 7 with Sakura, Naruto, and Sasuke making a fleeting appearance in the first episode of the show. They were seen attending school alongside the genius protagonist, Lunella.

Anime fans express their excitement on Twitter as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur features Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke for a scene

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is an American animated television series that was released on February 10, 2023. The pilot episode of the show was well received by the audience, with many of them praising the show for breaking the MCU superhero mold and experimenting with something different.

The show is animated by the Australian animation studio Flying Bark Productions, with the project being produced by Disney Television Animation, Marvel Animation, and Cinema Gypsy Productions. So far, the show has managed to build hype around it in episode one itself, hiding a Naruto Easter egg for everyone to talk about.

A still from the show featuring Team 7 (Image via Disney)

The three members of Team 7 made their appearance in 28 minutes and 57 second into the episode, featuring in a single scene. Their cameo was a blink-and-miss deal that would be hard for anyone to spot unless they were specifically looking for it. However, this little cameo has created a lot of buzz on social media, with anime fans getting excited over this completely unexpected crossover.

The artstyle of this cartoon is widely different from that of the original anime series, giving the characters a goofy appearance, especially Sakura. Naruto Uzumaki was seen fashioning his iconic orange and blue outfit in the scene and had a puzzling look on his face. The scene bodes well with his character because he used to be an absent-minded student who fell asleep during lectures. Meanwhile, Sasuke Uchiha looked comical and resembled an emo character who is sick of school.

As it happens, people on Twitter are having a blast cracking jokes and pointing out goofy details of the scene, with the entire Naruto community also joining in the fun.

Wongers @Palesatbqh WHO IS THE WEEB AT DISNEY WHO PUT SAKURA NARUTO AND SASUKE IN MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR!? WHO IS THE WEEB AT DISNEY WHO PUT SAKURA NARUTO AND SASUKE IN MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR!? https://t.co/edO7zve1IR

Launchie @ALaunchie #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur Just watched the premiere of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and it was awesomesauce. The Clifford and Naruto reference really had me excited and I can now say that Casey is my favorite character. She's so precious to me. Just watched the premiere of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and it was awesomesauce. The Clifford and Naruto reference really had me excited and I can now say that Casey is my favorite character. She's so precious to me. ✨✨✨ #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur

Daanyaal @Daanyaal00 for a reason #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur Marvel and Disney casually dropping Naruto references. Goatfor a reason #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur Marvel and Disney casually dropping Naruto references. Goat 🐐 for a reason https://t.co/oRBwOi6fi7

KozmoGreninja @FMATTPokemon #NARUTO #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur Marvel released their new show today, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, and Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura make a cameo. #Marvel Marvel released their new show today, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, and Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura make a cameo. #Marvel #NARUTO #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur

Diamond Hikari @MegRyan15 DID ANYONE SEE THE NARUTO REFERENCE FOR A SPLIT SEC!? #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur DID ANYONE SEE THE NARUTO REFERENCE FOR A SPLIT SEC!? #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur

AarionF @AarionF I just realized those students look like team 7 from Naruto #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur I just realized those students look like team 7 from Naruto #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur

💫Celeste🪐 @Celeste_Halo #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur #MGADD #Marvel

WAS THAT NARUTO UZUMAKI??!!

No cause I’m not joking, I thought I literally saw him in that one scene WAS THAT NARUTO UZUMAKI??!!No cause I’m not joking, I thought I literally saw him in that one scene #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur #MGADD #MarvelWAS THAT NARUTO UZUMAKI??!! 😨😨No cause I’m not joking, I thought I literally saw him in that one scene

Prohaska @prohaska4432 That Naruto reference in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur... That Naruto reference in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur...

With the recent failure of Velma, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a breath of fresh air for the audience to watch something that is objectively well-made and shows the passion of the team working behind the project. Moreover, the Marvel series is being appreciated by everyone, with more fanartas, theories, and discussion threads popping up on social media platforms.

Hence, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for this unique show and what other Naruto references they will use to charge up anime fans.

